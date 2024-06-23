ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

Charles Ouma

"It’s better you re-adjust and do the needful so you won’t face what you don’t expect. By then, you will call God but He won’t answer you." Nigerian Pastor Primate Elijah Ayodele noted before explaining the changes.

File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.
File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.

Nigerian Pastor Primate Elijah Ayodele who prophesied President Ruto’s victory in the 2022 presidential elections has warned him.

Speaking in the wake of nationwide protests that saw gen Z take to the streets to reject the Finance Bill 2024, Ayodele noted that it is time for President Ruto to retrace his footsteps if he hopes to win a second term.

He cautioned that failure to do so will see Rutocall God but he won’t answer”.

"President Ruto if you are not careful this protest will cost you your second term and it will be a blunder for you. It’s better you re-adjust and do the needful so you won’t face what you don’t expect. By then, you will call God but he won’t answer you." Ayodele stated on Saturday when he cautioned the President on the possibility of becoming the first elected Kenyan President to be sent packing after one term in office.

Nigerian pastor Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts tough elections for Raila Odinga and William Ruto
Nigerian pastor Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts tough elections for Raila Odinga and William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Ayodele stated that he has been in communion with God and has received the message which he passed to Ruto, noting that the Head of State still has time to reverse his fortunes and be poised to clinch a second term.

READ: Government links gen z protests to Russia-Ukraine conflict & 4 issues championed by Ruto

Ayodele added that Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza regime will face more protests opposing unpopular policies and his leadership.

The cleric noted that the protests will be driven by Kenyans themselves with no one sponsoring as citizens are tired of economic hardships and are demanding more accountability from the government.

He cautioned that failure to listen to the people would be Ruto’s downfall, giving the opposition an advantage.

The cleric added that any good job by the President and his legacy will amount to nothing when he takes to the campaign trail for a second term as voters shall have already written him off owing to unpopular policies.

"You will spoil your good works if you are not careful, don't allow your government to become unpopular with your policies. You may lose your second term bid cheaply to opposition if you are not careful," he added.

File image of President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and other Kenya Kwanza leaders on their knees as they are being prayed for in Kiambu County
File image of President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and other Kenya Kwanza leaders on their knees as they are being prayed for in Kiambu County File image of President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and other Kenya Kwanza leaders on their knees as they are being prayed for in Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya

The last few days have proved to be one of the most challenging moments of Ruto’s presidents with citizens taking to the streets in protest across the nation.

READ: MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

Unlike previous protests that were called by the opposition leaders, the current wave of protests, driven by gen z have seen the citizens themselves taking the initiative to protest against a controversial bill that will make life difficult for them.

