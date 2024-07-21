My children’s inheritance is farming - Museveni

Museveni says he has guided his children to embark on farming including his eldest son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is serving in the army as the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

“Our daughters finished education many years ago and they are all farmers,” said Museveni during a national address on Saturday night

“It is only Gen Muhoozi who is in the army on account of patriotism. However, he is also a farmer.”

During the address, Museveni shared family photos of him as his son Gen Muhoozi inducted him into the cattle farming business 38 years ago.

“I have been interacting with Muhoozi since he was young. Here it was 1986 during the first Christmas after the bush war. I took him to the cows and told him that this was where his work was,” added the head of state.

President advises arts students to quit job hunting

President in the address urged Ugandan graduates, especially those doing arts courses, to enter private business immediately after university.

“Families in Uganda need to guide children and instil these concepts among the youths,” he said.

“The social science graduates should not pin their hopes on administrative jobs in the central and local government. There are endless jobs in the private sector, in commercial agriculture manufacturing, services or ICT.”

President Museveni has often praised his children for being entrepreneurial.

In May this year, Museveni hailed his third-born, Pastor Patience Rwabogo for not only being a spiritual leader but also a good businesswoman