My children’s inheritance is farming - Museveni

Samson Waswa

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is keen on having all his four children follow in his footsteps as an established cattle farmer.

Museveni says he has guided his children to embark on farming including his eldest son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is serving in the army as the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

“Our daughters finished education many years ago and they are all farmers,” said Museveni during a national address on Saturday night

It is only Gen Muhoozi who is in the army on account of patriotism. However, he is also a farmer.”

During the address, Museveni shared family photos of him as his son Gen Muhoozi inducted him into the cattle farming business 38 years ago.

I have been interacting with Muhoozi since he was young. Here it was 1986 during the first Christmas after the bush war. I took him to the cows and told him that this was where his work was,” added the head of state.

President Museveni introduced his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to cattle farming in 1986
President Museveni introduced his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to cattle farming in 1986 pulse uganda

President in the address urged Ugandan graduates, especially those doing arts courses, to enter private business immediately after university.

Families in Uganda need to guide children and instil these concepts among the youths,” he said.

The social science graduates should not pin their hopes on administrative jobs in the central and local government. There are endless jobs in the private sector, in commercial agriculture manufacturing, services or ICT.

President Museveni has often praised his children for being entrepreneurial.

Museveni' daughters Natasha and Diana are avid farmers
Museveni' daughters Natasha and Diana are avid farmers pulse uganda

In May this year, Museveni hailed his third-born, Pastor Patience Rwabogo for not only being a spiritual leader but also a good businesswoman

Right from when they sent her for university education in Minnesota, USA, Museveni said Patience had a knack for entrepreneurship, starting a grain milling business before she ventured into cattle farming.

Samson Waswa

