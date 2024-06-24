Museveni's sweet birthday message to wife Janet as she turns 76

Read it below, with some slight changes:

Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu,

Greetings. Good news. Today, June 24, the Managing Director of “the Museveni Incorporated”, the Matriarch of the Museveni group, the Mother, the Grandmother, my God-given comrade-in-arms of nearly 51 years, my dear wife, Maama Janet Kainembabazi Kataaha Museveni, has turned 76 years of age.

Praised be the Lord who helped us navigate through so many challenges and gave us so many blessings.

I refer to her as the managing director because while all of us are shareholders and directors in Museveni Incorporated, she is the managing director.

Her unique role in our family story came out between 1981 and 1986, when we had to send her into exile with our young children: Muhoozi, Natasha, Patience, and Diana – Muhoozi being 6 years and Diana 6 months.

While our family had been in exile before (1971-1979), I had been with them in Tanzania, coming and going.

However, this time, she was with the children alone in Kenya and Sweden. Although by this time, I was well known and I had many African friends (Samora Machel, Shamuyarira, Muammar Gaddafi, friends in the USA, Arap Moi, etc.), systems do not always work well.

She had to carry all the burden until they relocated to Sweden where the system was very friendly.

I salute the Swedish for supporting my family between 1983 and 1986. I salute Ambassador Mirjam Blaak for making the arrangements.

I thank God who gave me Maama Janet to give me a family even as I wandered around as a freedom fighter.

In the socio-political areas of Uganda, God has used Maama to support the orphans (UWESO) and to provide corruption-free political leadership in the Ministry of Karamoja and the Ministry of Education, guided by the ideas of patriotism, not to forget the time she was MP for Ruhaama. I also thank God for her role with the youth.

I thank God for bringing Maama into my life. Happy birthday (Ginga- Grandmother) and, at least, another 24 happy birthdays to clock 100 years, if not more.