ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Museveni's sweet birthday message to wife Janet as she turns 76

Mzee Asingwire

Today, June 24 is the birthday of Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kainembabazi Kataaha Museveni, who is also the First Lady.

President Yoweri Museveni and Janet
President Yoweri Museveni and Janet

Her husband, President Yoweri Museveni, penned for her a birthday message, reminiscing about lots of things.

Recommended articles

Read it below, with some slight changes:

Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu,

Greetings. Good news. Today, June 24, the Managing Director of “the Museveni Incorporated”, the Matriarch of the Museveni group, the Mother, the Grandmother, my God-given comrade-in-arms of nearly 51 years, my dear wife, Maama Janet Kainembabazi Kataaha Museveni, has turned 76 years of age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Praised be the Lord who helped us navigate through so many challenges and gave us so many blessings.

I refer to her as the managing director because while all of us are shareholders and directors in Museveni Incorporated, she is the managing director.

Her unique role in our family story came out between 1981 and 1986, when we had to send her into exile with our young children: Muhoozi, Natasha, Patience, and Diana – Muhoozi being 6 years and Diana 6 months.

Janet Kainembabazi Kataaha Museveni
Janet Kainembabazi Kataaha Museveni Pulse Live Uganda

While our family had been in exile before (1971-1979), I had been with them in Tanzania, coming and going.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this time, she was with the children alone in Kenya and Sweden. Although by this time, I was well known and I had many African friends (Samora Machel, Shamuyarira, Muammar Gaddafi, friends in the USA, Arap Moi, etc.), systems do not always work well.

She had to carry all the burden until they relocated to Sweden where the system was very friendly.

I salute the Swedish for supporting my family between 1983 and 1986. I salute Ambassador Mirjam Blaak for making the arrangements.

I thank God who gave me Maama Janet to give me a family even as I wandered around as a freedom fighter.

Her unique role in our family story came out between 1981 and 1986, when we had to send her into exile with our young children - Museveni on Janet
"Her unique role in our family story came out between 1981 and 1986, when we had to send her into exile with our young children" - Museveni on Janet Pulse Live Uganda
ADVERTISEMENT

In the socio-political areas of Uganda, God has used Maama to support the orphans (UWESO) and to provide corruption-free political leadership in the Ministry of Karamoja and the Ministry of Education, guided by the ideas of patriotism, not to forget the time she was MP for Ruhaama. I also thank God for her role with the youth.

I thank God for bringing Maama into my life. Happy birthday (Ginga- Grandmother) and, at least, another 24 happy birthdays to clock 100 years, if not more.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross River health commissioner refutes NCDC cholera outbreak report

Cross River health commissioner refutes NCDC cholera outbreak report

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

950,000 women at risk of maternal deaths in Zamfara

950,000 women at risk of maternal deaths in Zamfara

NCDC reports 1,598 suspected cholera cases across 107 LGAs

NCDC reports 1,598 suspected cholera cases across 107 LGAs

Telecom towers in residential areas pose no health risk — NCC

Telecom towers in residential areas pose no health risk — NCC

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Lagos ex-speaker Ikuforiji acquitted in money laundering case

Lagos ex-speaker Ikuforiji acquitted in money laundering case

Farmer's wristwatch 'swallowed by cow' is found 50 years later

Farmer's wristwatch 'swallowed by cow' is found 50 years later

Gov Alia inherits ₦359bn salary arrears, vows to prioritise workers' salaries

Gov Alia inherits ₦359bn salary arrears, vows to prioritise workers' salaries

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]

Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]

File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

A woman died during a safari trip (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

Tourist on mission to watch animals in safari is trampled to death by elephant

The moon's low position will make it more illuminated than usual [Getty]

Something will be different about the moon in July — will Nigerians see it?