Museveni recounts surviving car crash

Samson Waswa

President Yoweri Museveni believes God intervened to save his life years ago from a grisly car crash.

President Yoweri Museveni recounted surviving a car crash decades ago
Museveni said on Friday that being alive today was nothing short of divine intervention that saved him when a car he was driving swerved off the road into the bushes.

The accident happened back in 1n 1979 during the heat of the war that ousted President Idi Amin.

Speaking at the funeral of former Moroto MP Simon Aleper, Museveni told mourners that the accident happened as he was driving on a marram road from Mbarara to Tanzania.

President Museveni with Late Aleper's family
President Museveni with Late Aleper's family

I almost ended up like Aliper,” Museveni told mourners at the NRM offices in Kampala where the former MP’s body was brought for viewing.

At the time we had captured Mbarara and the Tanzanian army had given me a landrover with a Tanzainian driver called Twaha,” Museveni narrated,

We were travelling from Mbrara to Tanzania and it was my turn to drive so the driver could rest. Then out of nowhere, the landrover swerved off the road into the bush,” he said.

But fortunately it was just grassland with no trees.”

At the funeral service, Museveni encouraged the bereaved family to put their trust in God.

God knows why he decided to take Aliper at such a young age,” he added.

The President promised to construct a new house and get a government job for the former MP’s widow.

