Museveni congratulates Kagame on re-election, emphasises East African Unity

Museveni emphasised the trust and confidence the Rwandan people have in Kagame's leadership.

This endorsement comes at a crucial time, as Rwanda continues to navigate its path towards sustained economic growth and regional stability.

The Ugandan president underscored the strategic alliance between Uganda and Rwanda, pointing out the shared vision of peace and prosperity that binds the two nations.

"Uganda recognizes Rwanda as a strategic ally with a shared vision of peace and prosperity," Museveni remarked.

This sentiment is particularly significant given the historical tensions that have occasionally strained relations between the two countries.

In his message, Museveni also expressed his eagerness to work with Kagame to further the interests of both nations and the broader East African Community (EAC).

"I look forward to collaborating with you for the benefit of our nations and the East African Community," he added.

This collaboration is expected to enhance regional integration and address common challenges such as security, trade, and infrastructure development.

Kagame's re-election marks another chapter in his long tenure as Rwanda's president, having first taken office in 2000.