Museveni condemns Donald Trump assassination attempt

President Yoweri Museveni has joined world leaders in condemning the attempted assassination of former American president and Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump sporting a huge bandage on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.Evan Vucci/AP
In a message also published on X, Museveni conveyed his sympathies to the 45th president of the United States of America, describing the incident as a despicable and cowardly assassination attempt.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Uganda, and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deep and heartfelt sympathies to His Excellency. At the same time, I condemn this despicable and cowardly assassination attempt that put his life and that of his supporters at risk,” he said before adding.

President Yoweri Museveni
“I also extend my deepest condolences to the family that lost their loved one. As freedom fighters and peace-lovers, we condemn political violence because it threatens democracy wherever it manifests.”

“I wish His Excellency and all those injured a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The assassination attempt on Trump's life was made on Saturday, July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The shooting occurred shortly after Trump took the stage at around 6 p.m. EST. Several loud pops were heard, and Secret Service agents quickly escorted Trump off the stage, with blood visible on his face. Video footage from the rally appears to show Trump reacting to something hitting his ear before he briefly pumped his fist at the crowd and was led away.

The shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, a registered Republican voter in Pennsylvania.

