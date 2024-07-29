ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Mockery of Christians and Last Supper at Olympics opening ceremony causes outrage

Emmanuel Ayamga

Many Christians across the world have expressed anger after their religion and the Last Supper appeared to have been mocked in a parody display during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mockery of Christians and Last Supper at Olympics opening ceremony causes outrage
Mockery of Christians and Last Supper at Olympics opening ceremony causes outrage

The opening ceremony of the quadrennial sporting event was held on Friday, July 26, and for the first time was organised on the waters of Paris instead of inside a stadium.

Recommended articles

While fans were thrilled by so many musical performances and dance acts, the ceremony attracted controversy over a display that was interpreted to be a mockery of Christians.

In one of the performances, a man playing the Greek god Dionysus was at a table with drag queens, in what looked like a recreation of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper painting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The painting, which depicts the final meal of Jesus with his apostles before the crucifixion, is a sacred memory held by Christians.

The Catholic Church in France condemned the opening ceremony of the Olympics and described it as “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity.”

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, also added in a social media post: “Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

“The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the organiser of the opening ceremony Anne Deschamps has rendered an apology over religious depictions.

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. On the contrary, I think Thomas Jolly did try to intend to celebrate community tolerance. We believe this ambition was achieved, if people have taken any offence, we of course are really sorry,” she said at a press conference on Sunday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No mercy for you - Lagos LG chairman vows to hunt down cultist in Agboyi-Ketu

No mercy for you - Lagos LG chairman vows to hunt down cultist in Agboyi-Ketu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ebonyi wants Igbos to ignore protest and support Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ebonyi wants Igbos to ignore protest and support Tinubu

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

EFCC arrests 9 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

EFCC arrests 9 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

32 suspects arrested over attack on Ministry of Education officials at FCE Akoka

32 suspects arrested over attack on Ministry of Education officials at FCE Akoka

Should Nigerian lawmakers work part-time and on reduced salaries? This SAN thinks so

Should Nigerian lawmakers work part-time and on reduced salaries? This SAN thinks so

EFCC, Interpol collaborate to tackle illicit financial flows

EFCC, Interpol collaborate to tackle illicit financial flows

Fire Service begs Ghanaians to help them buy life-saving tools

Fire Service begs Ghanaians to help them buy life-saving tools

56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon

56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lone protester against corruption carried away by Ugandan police

Ugandan police carry lone protester away after president's anti-protest warning

Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi

Kenyan lady held in captivity in Saudi Arabia with no food rescued after online appeal

File image of a radio station studio

2 radio presenters killed in tragic road accident

Luzira Prison

10 Prison officers in jail for torturing inmates