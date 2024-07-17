RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Old man accused of stealing phones, other items at weddings, handed over to police

Gideon Nicholas Day

An elderly man, believed to be in his 60s, was caught red-handed stealing at a wedding ceremony. The man, who has been attending marriage ceremonies disguised as a family member, was recognised by attendees from a previous incident where he had stolen phones, laptops, and iPads. He was handed over to the police following his capture.

A video circulating online shows the dramatic moment the man was apprehended. One attendee can be heard saying, "You don't want problems, but we have evidence against you."

Another individual in the video attempted to physically confront the suspect, while facing him with a picture on his phone, demanding, "Don't lie. Is this you?" Then another woman continued, "As old as you are, you come and you pick people's phones. Is it good?"

Another person responded, "What do you expect us, the younger ones, to do if you’re setting this example?" The man was then held and told to raise his head as the police arrived to take him away.

The incident has sparked a variety of reactions on social media. Some users expressed disbelief and anger, while others suggested more compassionate interpretations.

Miss Daniella Jay (@tho_tfulRoad) speculated, "What if he just took the items to secure them for their owners?"

Kwabena Du-Bois (@kwabenakumdua) added a humorous angle, "Anka )y3 as3 Akuffo addo. Anaa 😂"

Charlotte Nicole (@charllycolegh) commented, "God punish poverty. Herh, as old as he is, why will he do this if not poverty? May God bless our works so that our children won't be disappointed in us."

Quick Silver (@afram_tony) noted the irony, "Gorro boy catch en father en size dey slap slap am😂"

Kwame Tesk (@kwametesk) appealed to authorities, "This is what he's been doing. He was at a friend's wedding to steal. I have a picture of him. @GhPoliceService please arrest him."

Joshua Tetteh Ayayi (@AyayiJoshua) urged caution, "When posting such pictures or videos, kindly protect the face of the perpetrator as well as the victim. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. You are putting the rest of their family in danger."

The police are now investigating the incident and the man's alleged history of theft at wedding ceremonies.

Gideon Nicholas Day

