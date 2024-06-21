Hans Kwofie: Ghanaian striker dies in fatal car crash

Reports suggest Kwofie was on his way to his hometown of Dompim Pepesa when the unfortunate incident happened.

Kwofie was a household name in the Ghana Premier League, having lined up for Heart of Lions, Medeama SC, Bechem United and Ashanti Gold.

He was also recently on the books of Ghanaian clubs Legon Cities and Aduana Stars before joining Nepal side Birgunj United FC in 2023.

Kwofie is fondly remembered for emerging as the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League in the 2017/18 season after scoring 17 goals for Ashanti Gold.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in from far and near after the former Legon Cities striker’s demise was confirmed.

Sports journalist Gary Al-Smith wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Desperately sad news as former Ghana Premier League goal king Hans Kwofie confirmed dead after a fatal car crash today.

“He was the league's top scorer in 2017/18. An entertaining poacher, Kwofie played for Medeama, AshGold, Legon Cities and clubs outside the country. Rest well, H.”

Joy Sports’ Fentuo Tahiru also posted: “Really unfortunate! Rest well. Former Ghana Premier League top scorer Hans Kwofie dies in car accident.”