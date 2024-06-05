ADVERTISEMENT
Hamas demands Israeli withdrawal, permanent ceasefire to end Gaza war

News Agency Of Nigeria

The representative of the Islamist organisation stated that If the Israeli does not agree to these points, no agreement would be reached.

Hamas demands Israeli withdrawal, permanent ceasefire to end Gaza war [Reuters]
Hamas demands Israeli withdrawal, permanent ceasefire to end Gaza war [Reuters]

In addition, the Israeli military would have to withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip, a representative of the Islamist organisation emphasised at a press conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut. If the Israeli side does not agree to these points, no agreement could be reached.

Hamas is waiting for the Israelis’ response. Hamas representatives have made similar demands several times in the past. Earlier on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden unexpectedly presented details of a draft agreement to end the war in three phases, starting with a complete and unrestricted ceasefire of six weeks.

During this period, a certain group of hostages would be released. In return, Palestinians imprisoned in Israel would be released too. In the next phase, the fighting would then stop permanently and the remaining hostages would be released.

In the final phase, according to the draft, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip should begin. Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel travelled to Qatar on Wednesday for mediation talks.

He is expected to meet with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the head of the U.S. foreign intelligence service CIA, William Burns, according to Egyptian local media.

For months, Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt have been indirectly mediating between Israel and Hamas to achieve a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

