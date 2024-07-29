ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Fire Service begs Ghanaians to help them buy life-saving tools

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has made a heartfelt plea to citizens nationwide, urging them to invest in essential life-saving tools to help mitigate the devastating effects of fires.

Ghana Fire Service
Ghana Fire Service

This urgent call follows a series of recent fire incidents that have led to significant loss of life and property.

Recommended articles

The GNFS stressed the the importance of proactive fire safety measures, adding that it cannot carry out its core mandate without the necessary equipment.

In a post on X, the Service asserted that government efforts alone are insufficient without citizen support, hence the call for help.

They asked, "Who will be kind enough to buy some of these life-saving tools to enable us to save more lives in Ghana?"

ADVERTISEMENT

The GNFS highlighted the critical need for households and businesses to be equipped with basic fire safety equipment such as fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and fire blankets.

In recent months, Ghana has seen a worrying increase in fire outbreaks, particularly in residential areas and markets.

GNFS
GNFS Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Many homes and commercial establishments lack even the most basic firefighting tools, making it difficult to contain fires when they occur.

The GNFS is, however, calling on the government to provide subsidies for fire safety equipment to make them more affordable for the average Ghanaian, believing that this will encourage more people to invest in these essential tools.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Should Nigerian lawmakers work part-time and on reduced salaries? This SAN thinks so

Should Nigerian lawmakers work part-time and on reduced salaries? This SAN thinks so

EFCC, Interpol collaborate to tackle illicit financial flows

EFCC, Interpol collaborate to tackle illicit financial flows

Fire Service begs Ghanaians to help them buy life-saving tools

Fire Service begs Ghanaians to help them buy life-saving tools

56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon

56 Hours: KNUST student completes GWR attempt for longest video game marathon

Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

Akpabio calls emergency plenary for July 31 to address national issues

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

New ₦70,000 minimum wage applies to all workers nationwide - Akpabio

BREAKING: Tinubu orders NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

BREAKING: Tinubu orders NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

FG to develop standardised MDAs websites for Nigerians' easy access to govt services

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How astrologer predicted Kamala Harris would run for US President in 2024

How astrologer predicted Kamala Harris would run for US President in 2024

Lone protester against corruption carried away by Ugandan police

Ugandan police carry lone protester away after president's anti-protest warning

Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi

Kenyan lady held in captivity in Saudi Arabia with no food rescued after online appeal

File image of a radio station studio

2 radio presenters killed in tragic road accident