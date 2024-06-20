ADVERTISEMENT
Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]

Lynet Okumu

With the main exits of the bus blocked by the dense crowd and the suffocating teargas, passengers were forced to exit through the windows in a desperate attempt to escape the fumes.

  • Protests under the 'Occupy Parliament' banner are unfolding in Kenya
  • Video of tear gas directed at a moving bus has gone viral, causing panic among passengers
  • Protesters, mainly youths, are demanding the withdrawal of the bill and a more measured approach to managing protests

Tensions are high across various parts of Kenya as protests under the 'Occupy Parliament' banner unfold.

Demonstrators are voicing strong opposition to the Finance Bill 2024, arguing that it would adversely impact Kenyans and demanding immediate withdrawal.

While the protests were intended to be peaceful, the atmosphere quickly turned tense as police responded with tear gas.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

In a particularly concerning incident in Nairobi CBD, captured on video that has since gone viral, officers directed tear gas towards a moving public service bus, Super Metro, with passengers still aboard.

This action has sparked outrage among protesters and the general public, who question the necessity and safety of such tactics.

As the teargas canisters hit the Super Metro bus, the interior quickly filled with choking fumes, causing panic among the passengers.

Protestors in Kilifi County
Protestors in Kilifi County Protestors in Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya

People inside the bus began coughing uncontrollably and their eyes watered as they struggled to breathe.

The chaos inside the bus was palpable, with passengers trying to find any means of escape.

Demonstrators, mostly youths, assisted by pulling individuals out to shield them from the irritating gas.

The protests have drawn significant attention as demonstrators, mainly youths, take to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the Finance Bill 2024.

Protesters argue that the bill's provisions would place an undue burden on ordinary Kenyans, exacerbating the already challenging economic conditions.

Their demands for the bill's withdrawal have been loud and clear. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages condemning the police's actions and demanding a more measured approach to managing protests.

The use of tear gas on a bus filled with passengers is seen by many as a reckless and dangerous act that could have had severe consequences.

