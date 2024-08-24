ADVERTISEMENT
#EndbadGovernance promoters to protest against Tinubu at UN General Assembly

Segun Adeyemi

The protesters, consisting of Nigerians in the diaspora and allies, plan to gather outside the Nigerian House on 828 Second Avenue, New York, starting September 15 at 9 a.m.

Nigerians in the diaspora have kicked against the policies of President Bola Tinubu and have resorted to trooping out for demonstration at the UN Assembly [Getty Images]
Nigerians in the diaspora have kicked against the policies of President Bola Tinubu and have resorted to trooping out for demonstration at the UN Assembly [Getty Images]

The UN assembly, scheduled from September 10 to 30, 2024, will see the group demanding significant changes from the Nigerian government.

In a statement co-signed by Austin Ikpeme and Peter Olagunju, the group highlighted their key demands, which include the "immediate release of journalist and whistleblower Bristol Isaac Tamunobiefiri, also known as PIDOM, and others detained during the #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria."

They also called on President Tinubu to "reduce the size of government, sack non-performing appointees, and put an end to corruption and looting."

READ ALSO: DSS arrests leader of #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in Abuja

The statement read, "We must free Nigeria and Nigerians from Bola Tinubu's kleptocratic and authoritarian regime."

The group emphasised its mission to expose what it describes as "corruption, human rights abuses, and injustice" under Tinubu's administration.

They urged the global community to take notice as they seek to hold the Nigerian president accountable for his actions during his tenure.

Segun Adeyemi

