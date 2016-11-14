Supreme Court throws out Special Voting suit

The Supreme Court has dismissed a case by NPP stalwart Dr Amoako Tuffour seeking an order to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to announce results of the Special Voting on the day of casting.

They also added that the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs were inconsistent with the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

The plaintiff argued in his writ that section 23 of C.I. 94, of the law which regulates the conduct of the 2016 general elections, is inconsistent with Article 49 of the 1992 constitution.

The applicants are of the belief that people who want to take part in the special voting should not be made to wait until the total results on actual polling were to be declared and that the results should be declared immediately after the polls have closed.

