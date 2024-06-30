ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Threatening messages sent to CNN's Larry Madowo & his response [Screenshots]

Charles Ouma

CNN journalist Larry Madowo who has been covering the deadly protests in Kenya extensively has received threatening messages

CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests
CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests

CNN journalist Larry Madowo has taken to social media, sharing screenshots of threatening messages he has received.

Recommended articles

Without revealing their motive, the persons behind the threatening messages make their intention to deal with the award-winning journalist clear, warning him that his days are numbered.

"We will deal with you", "Your days are numbered" and “Wewe umeanza ujinga, tutakupasua” are among the threatening messages from the unknown individuals that the journalist has received as shared on his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the messages, Madowo noted that he remains unbowed writing:

"I am unbwogable" which loosely translates to I am unbowed and remain unshaken.

Netizens expressed their support for Madowo with some vowing to protect him from the unknown individuals and to pick up the matter should anyone attempt to intimidate him.

READ: Maina Kageni's bold message to gen Zs on dialogue with Ruto's government

Many urged him to ply his trade courageously and cover the ongoing political situation in the country boldly without being intimidated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madowo flew back home and landed in the country on Tuesday morning in what turned out to be a bloody day in Kenya’s history.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Nairobi as well as in other major towns to oppose the Finance Bill 2024 even as a majority Members of Parliament ignores the calls and voted in support of the bill.

CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests
CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests Pulse Live Kenya

Notably, Larry Madowo was in the frontline this week informing the world what was unfolding in Kenya as police descended on protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the chaos finally subsided and teargas cleared, scores of Kenyans had been killed with many more in hospital with injuries.

READ: Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

It is only after the protests that President William Ruto heeded the call of Kenyans and changed his mind on the controversial Finance Bill 2024, conceding defeat and announcing that his administration would engage the gen Z protesters as well as other stakeholders.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thieves steal 66 cars per day in one of the most dangerous countries in the world

Thieves steal 66 cars per day in one of the most dangerous countries in the world

Churches in this country are losing followers — the consequences are serious

Churches in this country are losing followers — the consequences are serious

Threatening messages sent to CNN's Larry Madowo & his response [Screenshots]

Threatening messages sent to CNN's Larry Madowo & his response [Screenshots]

I'm against destruction of govt assets - Obi condemns violent protest in Kenya

I'm against destruction of govt assets - Obi condemns violent protest in Kenya

NAFDAC boss lauds Tinubu for signing order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs

NAFDAC boss lauds Tinubu for signing order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs

Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba

Lightning strike kills 13-year-old girl walking by the beach

Lightning strike kills 13-year-old girl walking by the beach

Gov Oborevwori grateful as FG commences 250 housing units project in Delta

Gov Oborevwori grateful as FG commences 250 housing units project in Delta

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

A woman died during a safari trip (image used for illustrative purpose) [Shutterstock]

Tourist on mission to watch animals in safari is trampled to death by elephant

The moon's low position will make it more illuminated than usual [Getty]

Something will be different about the moon in July — will Nigerians see it?

Chaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new pastor

Chaos at Assemblies of God Church as members protest induction of new pastor