Threatening messages sent to CNN's Larry Madowo & his response [Screenshots]

Without revealing their motive, the persons behind the threatening messages make their intention to deal with the award-winning journalist clear, warning him that his days are numbered.

"We will deal with you", "Your days are numbered" and “Wewe umeanza ujinga, tutakupasua” are among the threatening messages from the unknown individuals that the journalist has received as shared on his X account.

Reacting to the messages, Madowo noted that he remains unbowed writing:

"I am unbwogable" which loosely translates to I am unbowed and remain unshaken.

Netizens expressed their support for Madowo with some vowing to protect him from the unknown individuals and to pick up the matter should anyone attempt to intimidate him.

Many urged him to ply his trade courageously and cover the ongoing political situation in the country boldly without being intimidated.

Larry Madowo's coverage of deadly #RejectFinanceBill protests

Madowo flew back home and landed in the country on Tuesday morning in what turned out to be a bloody day in Kenya’s history.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Nairobi as well as in other major towns to oppose the Finance Bill 2024 even as a majority Members of Parliament ignores the calls and voted in support of the bill.

CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests Pulse Live Kenya

Notably, Larry Madowo was in the frontline this week informing the world what was unfolding in Kenya as police descended on protesters.

When the chaos finally subsided and teargas cleared, scores of Kenyans had been killed with many more in hospital with injuries.