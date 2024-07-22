ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Born-again pastors to drag Anglican Church to court over vestments

Samson Waswa

A legal battle is brewing, pitting pastors of the born-again Pentecostal churches in Uganda and the Anglican (Church of Uganda) leadership.

Church of Uganda bishops in their regalia
Church of Uganda bishops in their regalia
  • Legal battle between born-again Pentecostal pastors and the Anglican Church of Uganda over copyrighting bishops' vestments
  • Anglican Church's decision to trademark bishops' attire challenged by pastors who claim it was not invented by the church and is used by other denominations
  • Church of Uganda seeks to prevent misuse of the attire, citing cases of abuse by the public, including pastors, musicians, and comedians

Recommended articles

A section of pastors is moving to drag the Anglican Church to court, challenging its recent decision to copyright and gazette all of its bishops' vestments with the Uganda Registrations Services Bureau (URSB), effectively making them off-limits to other people.

The pastors claim that the Church of Uganda can claim no legal ownership of the bishops’ attire such as the robes, capes and scarves, because they did not invent them.

Besides, the pastors note their own born-again denominations allow dressing in these garments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of us were ordained and concentrated by our own denominations outside Uganda. There is nothing wrong if I am doing the job I was given… how do you charge me?” argued Bishop Herbert Buyondo of Victory Covenant Church Namungona.

The only thing they can gazette and charge someone for is the Anglican Church logo; but not the clothing because these are used in many other denominations,” he added.

Bishop Herbert Buyondo of Victory Covenant Church Namungona.
Bishop Herbert Buyondo of Victory Covenant Church Namungona. pulse uganda

On Monday last week, the Church of Uganda announced their decision to trademark all of its bishops' vestments with URSB as a measure to prevent their misuse by sections of the public, including pastors, musicians and comedians.

We have so many cases; if you want to know, go out on a Sunday, you will find many people abusing this attire,” said South Ankole Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe at a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has to do with intellectual property. Previously, there was no law prohibiting this, but now we have a basis,” he said.

But Pastor Buyondo said on Sunday that this matter will have to be resolved in courts of law,

They are wasting time,” he said. “They cannot charge me because they don't know where I got my collar from. We are going to challenge the gazette in court.”

Pastor Dickson Lubinga
Pastor Dickson Lubinga pulse uganda
ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Dickson Lubinga of the Remnants Haven Ministries International also emphasised the Born -again church’s right to use Anglican vestments, stating that some of the attire originates from the Bible.

What we are talking about is biblical. I am allowed to dress according to my religion. I am not wearing your name,” he said.

The clothing they are gazetting was not invented by the Church of Uganda, many denominations use them, how are you going to challenge them? This is all out of ignorance,” he added.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ITUNU CITY welcomes largest private rice mill in Lagos

ITUNU CITY welcomes largest private rice mill in Lagos

We've blocked all wells and boreholes contaminated with cholera - Kosofe LG boss

We've blocked all wells and boreholes contaminated with cholera - Kosofe LG boss

Lessons Nigerian politicians can learn from Biden’s presidential race withdrawal

Lessons Nigerian politicians can learn from Biden’s presidential race withdrawal

Born-again pastors to drag Anglican Church to court over vestments

Born-again pastors to drag Anglican Church to court over vestments

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Yoweri Museveni

Museveni explains why Uganda can’t mass export beef yet

Protesters stage a sit-in along Thika Road demanding justice for the late Denzel Omondi who disappeared on June 25 and his body was later discovered in a Juja quarry [Image Credit: Tobiko Abraham]

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Kagame has been president of the country since 2000 [WEF]

Kagame wins 99% of votes cast in Rwandan presidential election

Trump fan Gets $700 tattoo of 'iconic fist' photo from assassination attempt

Trump fan Gets $700 tattoo of 'iconic fist' photo from assassination attempt