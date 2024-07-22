Born-again pastors to drag Anglican Church to court over vestments

A section of pastors is moving to drag the Anglican Church to court, challenging its recent decision to copyright and gazette all of its bishops' vestments with the Uganda Registrations Services Bureau (URSB), effectively making them off-limits to other people.

The pastors claim that the Church of Uganda can claim no legal ownership of the bishops’ attire such as the robes, capes and scarves, because they did not invent them.

Besides, the pastors note their own born-again denominations allow dressing in these garments.

“Some of us were ordained and concentrated by our own denominations outside Uganda. There is nothing wrong if I am doing the job I was given… how do you charge me?” argued Bishop Herbert Buyondo of Victory Covenant Church Namungona.

“The only thing they can gazette and charge someone for is the Anglican Church logo; but not the clothing because these are used in many other denominations,” he added.

On Monday last week, the Church of Uganda announced their decision to trademark all of its bishops' vestments with URSB as a measure to prevent their misuse by sections of the public, including pastors, musicians and comedians.

“We have so many cases; if you want to know, go out on a Sunday, you will find many people abusing this attire,” said South Ankole Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe at a press conference.

“This has to do with intellectual property. Previously, there was no law prohibiting this, but now we have a basis,” he said.

Heading to court

But Pastor Buyondo said on Sunday that this matter will have to be resolved in courts of law,

“They are wasting time,” he said. “They cannot charge me because they don't know where I got my collar from. We are going to challenge the gazette in court.”

Pastor Dickson Lubinga of the Remnants Haven Ministries International also emphasised the Born -again church’s right to use Anglican vestments, stating that some of the attire originates from the Bible.

“What we are talking about is biblical. I am allowed to dress according to my religion. I am not wearing your name,” he said.