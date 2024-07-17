No one knows how 6 tourists ended up dead in this hotel room

Two of them had United State passports , Thai police chief Thiti Saengsawang told media.

And although the men rented one room and the women another, their bodies were found in one room. However, there were no signs of a struggle.

Police arrived at the hotel at around 5:30 pm after being alerted by hotel staff. They discovered the tourists were dead.

"It was not suicide, someone caused this death," the police chief said. "We have been following their every move since they left the plane," he revealed.

Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, who visited the hotel after the incident with senior police officers, has ordered a quick investigation into the matter. The government wants to clarify the situation as soon as possible so that it does not affect tourism in the country.

The 350-room Grand Hyatt Erawan is located in a popular tourist area in Bangkok, known for its luxury shopping and dining.

Tourism in Thailand is key

Tourism is a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The government expects 35 million foreign visitors this year after 28 million in 2023, spending a whopping $33.71 billion.

In 2023, the country saw a shooting at a luxury shopping mall near a hotel that killed two foreigners, prompting the government to take steps to improve trust, including increasing security in tourist locations.

To attract more visitors, the government has offered longer visa validity and also abolished visas for several nationalities.

