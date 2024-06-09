ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: 39 Ugandan artefacts looted by colonialists returned from UK

Samson Waswa

Uganda has regained 39 cultural artefacts in its largest single repatriation effort to date. These objects, taken during British colonial rule (1890s-early 1900s), were housed at Cambridge University's Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology for over a century.

This repatriation marks a significant step towards addressing the acquisition of historical items during colonialism.

It follows the 1962 return of the Kibuuka Regalia, another set of Ugandan artifacts, during the country's independence celebrations.

A handover ceremony took place with representatives from both Ugandan and Cambridge museums.

The collection encompasses diverse items from across Uganda, including a Bunyoro drum (acquired in 1920) and a Lango headdress (taken in 1937).

Many were collected by John Roscoe, a missionary anthropologist with ties to Cambridge.

The return includes a collection of "balongo," sacred figures with ritual significance in Buganda culture. Collaborations are underway to return these artefacts to their original tombs within the Buganda kingdom.

A press conference will be held this coming Wednesday to unveil the retrieved treasures. Additionally, the Uganda Museums are planning a special exhibition in 2025 or 2026 to showcase the artefacts and share their stories.

The project is funded by the Mellon Foundation, whose support has been critical in facilitating the return of these cultural objects to Uganda.

