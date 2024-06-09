Photos: 39 Ugandan artefacts looted by colonialists returned from UK

This repatriation marks a significant step towards addressing the acquisition of historical items during colonialism.

It follows the 1962 return of the Kibuuka Regalia, another set of Ugandan artifacts, during the country's independence celebrations.

A handover ceremony took place with representatives from both Ugandan and Cambridge museums.

The collection encompasses diverse items from across Uganda, including a Bunyoro drum (acquired in 1920) and a Lango headdress (taken in 1937).

John Roscoe

Many were collected by John Roscoe, a missionary anthropologist with ties to Cambridge.

The return includes a collection of "balongo," sacred figures with ritual significance in Buganda culture. Collaborations are underway to return these artefacts to their original tombs within the Buganda kingdom.

A press conference will be held this coming Wednesday to unveil the retrieved treasures. Additionally, the Uganda Museums are planning a special exhibition in 2025 or 2026 to showcase the artefacts and share their stories.