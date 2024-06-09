Photos: 39 Ugandan artefacts looted by colonialists returned from UK

- Uganda regains 39 cultural artefacts from Cambridge University's Museum
- Artefacts taken during British colonial rule (1890s-early 1900s)
This repatriation marks a significant step towards addressing the acquisition of historical items during colonialism.
It follows the 1962 return of the Kibuuka Regalia, another set of Ugandan artifacts, during the country's independence celebrations.
A handover ceremony took place with representatives from both Ugandan and Cambridge museums.
The collection encompasses diverse items from across Uganda, including a Bunyoro drum (acquired in 1920) and a Lango headdress (taken in 1937).
John Roscoe
Many were collected by John Roscoe, a missionary anthropologist with ties to Cambridge.
The return includes a collection of "balongo," sacred figures with ritual significance in Buganda culture. Collaborations are underway to return these artefacts to their original tombs within the Buganda kingdom.
A press conference will be held this coming Wednesday to unveil the retrieved treasures. Additionally, the Uganda Museums are planning a special exhibition in 2025 or 2026 to showcase the artefacts and share their stories.
The project is funded by the Mellon Foundation, whose support has been critical in facilitating the return of these cultural objects to Uganda.