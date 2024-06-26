3,765 cases of mental disorders related to alcohol use recorded in 2023

Over the past five years, there has been a steady increase in cases of mental disorders due to psychoactive substance use, rising from 4,155 in 2019 to 5,554 in 2023, with the most affected age group being 20-34 years.

The authority noted that this trend undermines public health, safety, and socio-economic development.

Mental health issues in Ghana, like in many other countries, are significant but often overlooked due to various cultural, social, and economic factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health disorders are relatively common, with depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders being prevalent.

However, there is limited data on the exact prevalence rates due to underreporting and lack of comprehensive studies.

According to a statement issued by the authority on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, recent trends show a steady increase in drug-related incidents and health crises, highlighting the urgent need for effective preventive measures and intervention strategies.

The statement said data from the District Health Information Management System (DHIMS) has consistently captured mental disorders due to alcohol and other psychoactive disorders among the top ten (10) causes of mental health outpatient (OPD) attendance. In 2023, a total of 3,765 cases of mental disorders due to alcohol use were attended to, and 5,554 cases with respect to other psychoactive substance use.

It added that the 5-year trend of mental disorders due to psychoactive substance use has shown a steady rise in the number of cases from 4,155 in 2019 to 5,554 cases in 2023, with the age range most affected being 20-34 years. It must be noted that children as young as 10- 14 years are also presenting with conditions stemming from drug use.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to control the situation, the authority listed some awareness campaigns and prevention measures.

It said the Mental Health Authority of Ghana has partnered key stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse through various initiatives such as; Public Awareness Campaigns: The Authority has undergone several nationwide campaigns leveraging traditional media, community outreach programs, and social media to educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse reaching a broad audience, and hopes to do more in the future. By disseminating accurate information, we aim to reduce stigma and encourage individuals to seek help.

Youth and School-Based Programmes: Recognising the vulnerability of the youth to drug abuse, the Authority has embarked on several drug prevention advocacy drives in schools across the country in collaboration with teachers and school counselors to educate and foster a supportive environment for students. These programs aim to educate young people in communities about the risks of drug abuse and promote healthy, drug-free lifestyles.