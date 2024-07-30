ADVERTISEMENT
36 Ugandans arrested in Kenya for suspected subversive activities

Mzee Asingwire

A group of 36 Ugandans, including three women, are currently in police custody after being arrested in Kisumu, Kenya, on suspicion of engaging in subversive activities.

ACP Rusoke Kituuma
ACP Rusoke Kituuma

According to the police press and public relations officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police c, the suspects were handed over to Ugandan authorities on the night of July 24.

"They were involved in covert activities suspected to be subversive, which drew the attention of Kenyan security forces," said Kituuma in a statement on Monday, July 29.

He added that investigations are still ongoing.

"We are closely collaborating with our Kenyan counterparts to thoroughly investigate this matter," he said.

"Once the inquiry is concluded, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will provide guidance on the matter, and the suspects will be presented in court. Further details will be shared at that time."

Read: The Kenyan Shilling decline linked to protests

The police warned Ugandans against participating in political protests both within and outside Uganda.

A protester carries a flag of Kenya amid teargas fired by riot police during protests
A protester carries a flag of Kenya amid teargas fired by riot police during protests A protester carries a flag of Kenya amid teargas fired by riot police during protests Pulse Live Kenya

"In the meantime, we discourage the practice of some political actors who are organising and facilitating individuals or groups of their supporters to travel discreetly and operate in other countries without proper authorisation," he added.

Read: Besigye held up at Nairobi airport as he backs Kenyan protesters

Since June 18, Kenyans have been engaged in a significant campaign known as the Gen Z protests, which began with the rejection of the controversial Finance Bill.

The focus of the protests has since shifted, with demonstrators now demanding President Ruto's resignation.

In May 2024, the proposed tax increases faced significant criticism from younger Kenyans, particularly concerning the rise in taxes.

These young Kenyans have "guided the protests," initially mobilising online through social media platforms such as X, TikTok, and Instagram.

Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.

