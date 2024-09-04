ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

200 migrants attempt boat crossing from France to UK, 12 die en route

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cumulative number of arrivals by small boats in 2024 stands at 21,720.

200 more migrants aiming to reach UK by boat
200 more migrants aiming to reach UK by boat

Recommended articles

Angele Vettorello, a Calais charity worker and Co-ordinator at Utopia 56 made the disclosure. She said: “The crossing, it is not going to stop.

“This morning, we saw more than 200 people trying to cross and have been stopped (by police).

“We see it every month, the people don’t stop crossing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the police were at the shore, with interventions made at night and into the morning. Vettorello said that this summer recorded an increase in the death of people in the English Channel, adding that last week was “really busy” for crossings.

“We know a lot of people who were stopped to cross and were back to shore during those seven days.

“We received calls from people in distress in boats in the channel. We received, for example, eight calls from eight different boats on Friday,” she said.

Some 317 migrants arrived in the United Kingdom on Tuesday after crossing the English Channel, according to figures from the Home Office. The cumulative number of arrivals by small boats in 2024 stands at 21,720.

This is 3% higher than the record, at this point, in 2023, when the total stood at 21,086, but 19% lower than the record, at this stage, in 2022, when the total was 26,692. Five boats arrived on Tuesday, which suggests an average of around 63 people per boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 29,437 arrivals across the whole of 2023, down 36% from 45,774 recorded in 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How stakeholders reacted to Dangote Refinery's petrol production

How stakeholders reacted to Dangote Refinery's petrol production

We’ll concentrate more on road construction in 2025 - Badagry LG boss

We’ll concentrate more on road construction in 2025 - Badagry LG boss

Gov Eno approves ₦6.43bn for retiree payments, expands housing projects

Gov Eno approves ₦6.43bn for retiree payments, expands housing projects

Gunmen attack 2 Plateau communities, kill 7, several others injured

Gunmen attack 2 Plateau communities, kill 7, several others injured

Kenneth Okonkwo urges Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to step aside for 2027 elections

Kenneth Okonkwo urges Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to step aside for 2027 elections

Lawmaker distributes cash to patients in Nasarawa hospital, prays for recovery

Lawmaker distributes cash to patients in Nasarawa hospital, prays for recovery

Police escorts, driver killed in attack on lawmaker’s wife

Police escorts, driver killed in attack on lawmaker’s wife

200 migrants attempt boat crossing from France to UK, 12 die en route

200 migrants attempt boat crossing from France to UK, 12 die en route

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Pulse Sports

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park [AP7AM]

Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park

10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa

10 foreigners die after bus overturns in South Africa

The Canadian government confirmed that applications submitted before August 28, 2024, would still be processed under the old policy. [Getty Images]

Japa made difficult - Canada ends visitor-to-work permit policy

From 2013 to 2015, he commanded the USS Devastator (MCM 6), a minesweeper stationed in Bahrain. [X, formerly Twitter]

Kelechi Ndukwe makes history as first Nigerian to command US Navy Warship