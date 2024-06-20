12-year-old girl in Kasoa builds solar system to save babies in incubators

In an interview with Wins TV on YouTube, Hanibel expressed her motivation and vision:

“I am 12 years old and in Grade 7. I made an automatic iron system for the Iron Eye Clinic. A baby died in an incubator at Tema General Hospital due to power cuts. I was very sad about it and decided to do something for Iron City. I want the solar energy system to support lives so no more babies die because of power issues.”

Hanibel also highlighted the educational support she received:

“We’ve been learning about electricity and other things in school. The Girl Guides also gave girls the opportunity to express their feelings about their community. I created a solar light automatic system because I wanted to implement it here to ensure that no baby dies due to power failures.”

Her determination and ingenuity have not only improved healthcare in her community but also inspired many. Hanibel's project is a testament to the impact that young minds can have on solving real-world problems. She concluded her interview with a hopeful message:

“I am happy and grateful. I want to help the agricultural sector too.”