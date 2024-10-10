Soyinka explains preference for traditional worship over Christianity, Islam

Speaking with CNN’s Larry Madowo, Soyinka explained his deep connection to Orisa worship, citing its cultural roots and creative mystique.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Soyinka noted, “I was fortunate to be born in two worlds – the Christian world and traditional Orisa worshippers. My grandfather was an Orisa devotee and a chief, and his side fascinated me a lot more.”

He described Orisa worship as a unique form of African spirituality that holds distinct values, including non-violence and creativity, which he feels are lacking in mainstream religions.

Soyinka delved further into the artistic allure of Orisa, highlighting its appeal compared to other faiths.

“For me, it was more artistic, creative, and also more mysterious,” he said.

While acknowledging his limited exposure to Islam, Soyinka emphasised that Christianity and Islam lack the mystical essence he finds in Orisa worship. “I don’t find much of the mysterious in Christianity and even less in Islam.”

The acclaimed playwright also expressed discomfort with personal portrayals in adaptations of his life and works, stating, “Turning anything in my life into what other people can watch pains me. It makes me extremely uncomfortable.”

He admitted it’s challenging to watch such adaptations, often feeling detached from the dramatised versions of his experiences.