Copyright society praises Tinubu for renaming National Arts Theatre after Soyinka

Okoroji, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, said Soyinka deserves such recognition for the respect he commands on the global stage.

NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu disclosed the development in a tribute personally written and signed by him on Friday in Abuja, to mark Soyinka’s 90th birthday.

The President renamed the National Arts Theatre as Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

“Wole Soyinka deserves the honour, he has distinguished himself, and he earns lots of respect across the world.

“We need to continue with this, to build structures of arts and name them after distinguished Nigerians and not politicians.

“Let us begin to name structures after our beautiful musicians, literary giants and visual artists also,” Okoroji said.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to rename other monuments after Nigerian legends who have served the nation.