RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

What Nigerians need to apply for UAE visa, including new ₦688k DVN fee

Segun Adeyemi

Nigerians must show a bank balance of at least $10,000 and pay a non-refundable fee of ₦688000 (excluding visa fees) for a DVN to get a TOURIST visa to the UAE.

Nigerians must show a bank balance of at least $10,000 and pay a non-refundable fee of ₦688000 (excluding visa fees) for a DVN to get a TOURIST visa to the UAE. [Getty Images]
Nigerians must show a bank balance of at least $10,000 and pay a non-refundable fee of ₦688000 (excluding visa fees) for a DVN to get a TOURIST visa to the UAE. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Pulse reports that Nigerian passport holders can now obtain visas to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting July 15, 2024.

According to Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.

"This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa. The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024. Nigerians wishing to learn more about the updated visa conditions from the UAE can visit: documentverificationhub.ae for any additional information," Idris said.

READ ALSO: FG repatriates 190 Nigerians from UAE

Meanwhile, the latest update has revealed that Nigerians must show a bank balance of at least $10,000 and pay a non-refundable fee of ₦688000 (excluding visa fees) for a DVN to get a TOURIST visa to the UAE.

This was revealed by an X handle, @Mochievous, who shared receipts of the process on social media.

"Nigerians now need to show a bank balance of at least $10,000 and pay a non-refundable fee of N688000 (excluding visa fees) for a DVN in order to get a TOURIST visa to the UAE.

"Looks like a constructive ban. How many Nigerians have a balance of $10k causally?" @Mochievous wrote.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tax Tribunal orders NLNG to pay $27.5m to FIRS as 2016 revised corporate income tax

Tax Tribunal orders NLNG to pay $27.5m to FIRS as 2016 revised corporate income tax

House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

Ondo LP Governorship candidate promises ₦120k minimum wage if elected

Ondo LP Governorship candidate promises ₦120k minimum wage if elected

What Nigerians need to apply for UAE visa, including new ₦688k DVN fee

What Nigerians need to apply for UAE visa, including new ₦688k DVN fee

Court denies Emefiele's request to travel to UK for medical treatment

Court denies Emefiele's request to travel to UK for medical treatment

No plan to sell universities to investors - FG denies ASUU's accusation

No plan to sell universities to investors - FG denies ASUU's accusation

Ooni of Ife honours 100 young Africans, launches ₦1 billion fund for businesswomen

Ooni of Ife honours 100 young Africans, launches ₦1 billion fund for businesswomen

Binance executive Gambaryan whisked into courtroom in wheelchair for trial

Binance executive Gambaryan whisked into courtroom in wheelchair for trial

NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

FG ranks NAQS high in PEBEC regulatory reforms assessment

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months