What Nigerians need to apply for UAE visa, including new ₦688k DVN fee

Pulse reports that Nigerian passport holders can now obtain visas to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting July 15, 2024.

According to Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information, an agreement was reached allowing for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders.

"This agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa. The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024. Nigerians wishing to learn more about the updated visa conditions from the UAE can visit: documentverificationhub.ae for any additional information," Idris said.

Meanwhile, the latest update has revealed that Nigerians must show a bank balance of at least $10,000 and pay a non-refundable fee of ₦688000 (excluding visa fees) for a DVN to get a TOURIST visa to the UAE.

This was revealed by an X handle, @Mochievous, who shared receipts of the process on social media.

"Nigerians now need to show a bank balance of at least $10,000 and pay a non-refundable fee of N688000 (excluding visa fees) for a DVN in order to get a TOURIST visa to the UAE.