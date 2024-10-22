ADVERTISEMENT
WAEC announces date to commence WASSCE CBT exams

Segun Adeyemi

The final timetable for the examination is now available for download on the WAEC Nigeria website.

WASSCE candidates during an examination
WASSCE candidates during an examination

In a statement released Tuesday, October 22, WAEC outlined the hybrid format for this year's examination, blending digital and traditional exam methods.

"The examination will adopt the hybrid mode, meaning objective or multiple-choice questions will be displayed on-screen, and candidates will respond on-screen. However, for essay and practical questions, while the questions will also be on-screen, responses must be written in provided answer booklets," the statement clarified.

WAEC also announced an extension of the registration deadline to Tuesday, October 29, 2024. In addition, the Council has offered candidates the option to complete the entire exam using the traditional Paper and Pen mode if they prefer.

To further accommodate last-minute registrants, WAEC introduced the "Walk-in Candidate" option.

READ ALSO: Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

This initiative allows candidates to register just 24 hours before their chosen exam paper. The final timetable for the examination is now available for download on the WAEC Nigeria website.

Candidates are encouraged to utilise the various learning tools available. "ll candidates are advised to sign up on the WAEC e-Study platform, purchase WAEC Past Questions and Answers, and engage with peers on the WAECKonnect platform," WAEC noted.

The Council concluded by wishing all candidates success in their exams and affirming its commitment to improving the examination process through technological advancements.

"WAEC will continue to deploy technological innovations to make its services easily accessible to all stakeholders," the statement added.

