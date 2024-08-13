ADVERTISEMENT
Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

Segun Adeyemi

The data offers insight into student performance and reflects broader socio-economic factors influencing education in Nigeria.

Student writing WASSCE WAEC

Over the past decade, Nigeria's success rates have shown notable fluctuations, reflecting both the challenges and progress within the country's education system.

This report by Statisense provides a comprehensive breakdown of the WASSCE success rates from 2014 to 2024.

The statistics reveal significant trends, with some years marked by impressive achievements and others highlighting areas needing urgent attention. Factors such as changes in educational policies, resource allocation, and the impact of external events like the COVID-19 pandemic have all shaped these outcomes.

1. 2014: A Low Start (31.28%)

The WAEC success rate was modest, 31.28%, in 2014, signalling a challenging year for Nigerian students.

2. 2015: Slight Improvement (38.68%)

In 2015, the pass rate climbed to 38.68%, a notable 7.4% increase, hinting at gradual improvement.

3. 2016: Significant Leap (52.97%)

2016 saw a major breakthrough with a pass rate of 52.97%, marking the first year over 50%.

4. 2017: Momentum Continues (59.22%)

The upward trend continued in 2017, reaching 59.22%, reflecting sustained academic progress.

5. 2018: A Setback (48.15%)

However, 2018 experienced a dip to 48.15%, showing that success was not yet consistent.

6. 2019: Back on Track (64.18%)

The pass rate rebounded strongly in 2019, hitting 64.18%, restoring confidence in the educational system.

7. 2020: Slight Growth (65.24%)

Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a slight increase to 65.24%, proving resilience in education.

8. 2021: Record-Breaking (81.70%)

2021 was a landmark year, with an impressive 81.70% success rate, the highest in a decade.

9. 2022: Strong but Slight Decline (76.36%)

2022 maintained strong performance but saw a slight drop to 76.36%.

10. 2023-2024: Stabilization and Drop (79.81%, 72.12%)

The pass rates stabilized in 2023 at 79.81% before falling to 72.12% in 2024.

Here are complete statistics on WASSCE pass rates over past 10 years

