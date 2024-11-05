Why Tinubu ordered release of detained minors - VP Shettima

Receiving the minors at the Presidential Villa, Shettima emphasised Tinubu’s hope for the youth to channel their energy positively.

“The President, as the father of the nation, is giving these young men another chance to become responsible citizens,” Shettima said, urging them to “make a positive impact in the drive for a better Nigeria.”

Highlighting the economic toll of the protests, Shettima expressed regret over the ₦300 billion loss attributed to the demonstrations, which he noted comprised damage to private property and disruptions to business.

“I urge you, our children, to use the President’s magnanimous gesture wisely and contribute to society’s growth rather than its destruction,” he stated.

He called upon state governors and political representatives to join efforts in rehabilitating the released minors, saying, “What binds us together as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria supersedes whatever divides us.”

The release, ordered by Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi and upheld by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, saw 114 detainees freed and brought to the villa.