VIDEO: 'If my wife has an affair, that’s her business' - Peter Obi

Segun Adeyemi

Highlighting the independence within his marriage, Obi’s comments underscore a personal philosophy that honours his wife’s choices, reflecting a non-traditional stance on marital loyalty and independence.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]

He explained that while he and his wife live different lifestyles, he remains committed to their union, regardless of any personal choices she may make.

“As long as I'm alive, she's my wife. That's it,” Obi stated emphatically. “I can tell you that. As long as I'm alive, I won’t marry or have anything. She is my wife. That is sealed. Finished.”

Emphasising his deep commitment, Obi suggested that no action on her part would change his view of their relationship, even if it involved something as traditionally controversial as an affair.

“Maybe have an affair? It’s her business,” he noted, adding, “Who said two of us had an affair? They’ll say Peter Obi is a very good man who married a woman who is... That's it.”

Obi also addressed their differing travel preferences as an example of their contrasting lifestyles. He described how, even when they travel together, they may choose separate seating classes that align with their personal comfort.

“People have seen my wife in business class; they’ve seen her in first class. I’m in a different class,” Obi remarked. “We’re in the same place, because that’s what suits her. We don’t correlate with it.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

