VIDEO: Fire guts section of $19bn Dangote Refinery

Segun Adeyemi

A spokesperson from the company disclosed that the incident occurred at the effluent treatment plant (ETP).

Aliko Dangote. [Getty Images]
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, previously revealed that he faced and overcame significant opposition from local and foreign interests before establishing the $19 billion refinery.

Confirming the incident, Anthony Chiejina, a spokesperson at Dangote Industries Limited, said the incident occurred at the effluent treatment plant (ETP).

As quoted by TheCable, Chiejina said, “We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP) today, Wednesday, June 26.

“There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating, and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty.”

Earlier in June, Dangote Refinery released an update on the supply date for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Aliko Dangote, the refinery’s President and CEO, explained that the delay was minor and assured the public that the premium fuel would be available in the market by the second or third week of July.

Pulse reported that Dangote made these remarks while hosting a Senate delegation led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during their tour of the $19 billion facility.

“We had a bit of delay but PMS will start coming out by 10th, 15th of July but then we want to keep in the tank to make it to settles. By third week of July, we will be able to sell it in the market,” he said

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

