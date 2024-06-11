Dangote Refinery releases fresh update on petrol supply

Aliko Dangote, the President and CEO of the refinery, explained that the delay was minor and assured the public that the premium fuel would be available in the market by the second or third week of July.

Dangote made these remarks while hosting a Senate delegation, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, during their tour of the $20 billion facility in Lagos on Sunday.

“We had a bit of delay but PMS will start coming out by 10th, 15th of July but then we want to keep in the tank to make it to settles. By third week of July, we will be able to sell it in the market,” he said according to Channels TV.

Akpabio hailed the refinery as the 9th wonder of the world and praised Africa’s richest man for the project.

Located in Lagos and owned by the billionaire businessman, the refinery began operations last December, processing 350,000 barrels per day.

The refinery is now supplying diesel and aviation fuel to local marketers.