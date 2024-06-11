ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Dangote Refinery releases fresh update on petrol supply

Segun Adeyemi

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce over 300,000 barrels per day.

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce over 300,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]
Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce over 300,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Recommended articles

Aliko Dangote, the President and CEO of the refinery, explained that the delay was minor and assured the public that the premium fuel would be available in the market by the second or third week of July.

Dangote made these remarks while hosting a Senate delegation, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, during their tour of the $20 billion facility in Lagos on Sunday.

“We had a bit of delay but PMS will start coming out by 10th, 15th of July but then we want to keep in the tank to make it to settles. By third week of July, we will be able to sell it in the market,” he said according to Channels TV.

ADVERTISEMENT
President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Facebook:Godswill Obot Akpabio]
President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Facebook:Godswill Obot Akpabio] Pulse Nigeria

Akpabio hailed the refinery as the 9th wonder of the world and praised Africa’s richest man for the project.

Located in Lagos and owned by the billionaire businessman, the refinery began operations last December, processing 350,000 barrels per day.

The refinery is now supplying diesel and aviation fuel to local marketers.

Oil marketers are hopeful that petrol prices from the Dangote Refinery will be significantly lower than the current retail prices of imported refined products, which range from ₦568 to ₦700 depending on the region.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs to arrest rice, illicit goods smugglers during Eid-el-Kabir in Ogun

Customs to arrest rice, illicit goods smugglers during Eid-el-Kabir in Ogun

Federal High Court begins annual vacation on July 23, resumes September 16

Federal High Court begins annual vacation on July 23, resumes September 16

Dangote Refinery releases fresh update on petrol supply

Dangote Refinery releases fresh update on petrol supply

Kwara State Government says total LG independence won't help Nigerians

Kwara State Government says total LG independence won't help Nigerians

Wreckage of Malawi VP's plane discovered, all onboard perished

Wreckage of Malawi VP's plane discovered, all onboard perished

Abike Dabiri visits 10 Nigerian girls tricked to Ghana for sex work

Abike Dabiri visits 10 Nigerian girls tricked to Ghana for sex work

Man finally imprisoned for life 8 years after stabbing pregnant woman 11 times

Man finally imprisoned for life 8 years after stabbing pregnant woman 11 times

'Gag order' on Peter Obi raises concern as Labour Party reacts

'Gag order' on Peter Obi raises concern as Labour Party reacts

'I know Tinubu very well, he never built Lagos' - Lamido fumes over minimum wage

'I know Tinubu very well, he never built Lagos' - Lamido fumes over minimum wage

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections