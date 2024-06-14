UNICAL's Law, Physics and 2 other courses risk losing NUC accreditation

Documents signed by the Acting Director of Accreditation at NUC, Engr. Abraham Chundusu, titled “Summary of Results from the October/November 2023 Comprehensive Accreditation Exercise,” show that the disciplines of Law, Anatomy, Physics, and Forest & Wildlife Management currently have interim accreditation status.

The document explained the process of evaluating undergraduate programs for accreditation. It noted that full accreditation is valid for five years, while interim accreditation lasts two years and will be reassessed. If a program receives interim accreditation twice consecutively, it will be denied full accreditation.

Accredited courses in UNICAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Faculty of Engineering & Technology announced that it has received full accreditation from the NUC.

After a thorough evaluation and considerable effort, five departments within the faculty have achieved full accreditation, demonstrating the university’s commitment to providing high-quality engineering education.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the accredited departments include Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering.