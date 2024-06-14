ADVERTISEMENT
UNICAL's Law, Physics and 2 other courses risk losing NUC accreditation

Segun Adeyemi

The NUC notified that if a program receives interim accreditation twice consecutively, it will be denied full accreditation.

University of Calabar. [Facebook]
University of Calabar. [Facebook]

Documents signed by the Acting Director of Accreditation at NUC, Engr. Abraham Chundusu, titled “Summary of Results from the October/November 2023 Comprehensive Accreditation Exercise,” show that the disciplines of Law, Anatomy, Physics, and Forest & Wildlife Management currently have interim accreditation status.

The document explained the process of evaluating undergraduate programs for accreditation. It noted that full accreditation is valid for five years, while interim accreditation lasts two years and will be reassessed. If a program receives interim accreditation twice consecutively, it will be denied full accreditation.

Meanwhile, the Faculty of Engineering & Technology announced that it has received full accreditation from the NUC.

After a thorough evaluation and considerable effort, five departments within the faculty have achieved full accreditation, demonstrating the university’s commitment to providing high-quality engineering education.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the accredited departments include Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering.

Meanwhile, the document indicated that Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) were implemented starting in the 2023/2024 academic year for students entering their first year. It emphasised that the university must adhere to the CCMAS requirements for all its programs.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

