UNIAbuja VC opens up on withheld salaries of ASUU members

The ASUU members have been striking for over 40 days over issues related to appointing a new Vice-chancellor. They have also accused the university management of withholding their salaries.

However, in a statement released on Monday, June 17, Prof. Na’allah emphasised that, despite the strike and the Federal Government’s “no work, no pay” policy, the university management had approved the payment of salaries to all academic staff.

“University Management approved payment of salaries to all academic staff, and included with magnanimity, even those on strike who deserve no salary because of the activation of ‘No Work No Pay’ policy of the Nigerian government in the University,” the VC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

According to Punch, Na’allah stated that the institution’s management had contacted the government to understand the cause of the delay, saying that it might be due to a glitch in Remita.

Prof. Na’allah, expressing his astonishment, clarified that the ASUU branch leadership, along with some members who have not worked for over a month and thus do not qualify for a salary, are the ones raising complaints and attempting to tarnish the University’s reputation.