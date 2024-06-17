ADVERTISEMENT
UNIAbuja VC opens up on withheld salaries of ASUU members

Segun Adeyemi

UniAbuja's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Na'allah stated that the institution's management had contacted the government to understand the cause of the delay, saying that it might be due to a glitch in Remita.

University of Abuja. [Facebook]

The ASUU members have been striking for over 40 days over issues related to appointing a new Vice-chancellor. They have also accused the university management of withholding their salaries.

However, in a statement released on Monday, June 17, Prof. Na’allah emphasised that, despite the strike and the Federal Government’s “no work, no pay” policy, the university management had approved the payment of salaries to all academic staff.

“University Management approved payment of salaries to all academic staff, and included with magnanimity, even those on strike who deserve no salary because of the activation of ‘No Work No Pay’ policy of the Nigerian government in the University,” the VC said.

University of Abuja
University of Abuja Pulse Nigeria

According to Punch, Na’allah stated that the institution’s management had contacted the government to understand the cause of the delay, saying that it might be due to a glitch in Remita.

Prof. Na’allah, expressing his astonishment, clarified that the ASUU branch leadership, along with some members who have not worked for over a month and thus do not qualify for a salary, are the ones raising complaints and attempting to tarnish the University’s reputation.

“It is unfortunate and painful to management that the academic staff are subjected to this suffering, especially those who laboured day and night to make life meaningful for their students. What is important to us, at the moment, is that the IPPIS has since confirmed that the May 2024 Academic Salary has been released for payment, and the continued delay now being experienced might be from the Remita and not from management,” the VC said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

