Keyamo gives fresh update on Nigeria's UAE visa ban

In a 44-minute interview with Otega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, posted on the official YouTube channel of the Nigerian State House, Keyamo mentioned that President Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reached an agreement during Tinubu’s visit to the UAE in September 2023.

While the UAE initially required additional steps before officially lifting the ban, Keyamo confirmed that the Nigerian government has completed these steps, and an announcement from the UAE is expected soon.

“After that high-level meeting, Mr. President, credited to him, made things very easy for us all. We did our follow-ups as his ministers. We have done everything. We have resolved everything. Just wait for the announcement from the UAE government, and that announcement is imminent,” Keyamo stated, according to Channels TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keyamo stated that he knows the exact date when the travel ban will be lifted but emphasised that the official announcement should come from the UAE government.