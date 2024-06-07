ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

Segun Adeyemi

During Thursday's meeting, committee members assured that an announcement for a new minimum wage might be made on Friday, June 7.

Members of the tripartite committee during deliberation on minimum wage. [Channels TV]
Members of the tripartite committee during deliberation on minimum wage. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Following organised labour's suspension of industrial action, this session is being held privately at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Key attendees include the Director General of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), the Minister of Labour and Employment (State) Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, a representative from the Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Finance Minister Wale Edun, and Minister of Budget and National Planning Atiku Bagudu.

During Thursday's meeting, committee members assured that an announcement might be made on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that the organised labour had paused their strike for a week to allow the committee to complete negotiations and determine a figure to present to the National Assembly.

Similarly, the federal government appealed for the suspension of the strike through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

He explained that the country belongs to all Nigerians and that the “power grid does not know political party, tribe or religion, adding that when it is shut down, it affects all Nigerians.

“We are making a heartfelt and deeply considered appeal to the labour unions to continue along the path of negotiations with the federal and state governments, under the auspices of the tripartite committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a government, we are desirous of a peaceful outcome, and we will do everything to make this happen.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire guts commercial building in Anambra, firefighters prevent major damage

Fire guts commercial building in Anambra, firefighters prevent major damage

What surprised us in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season

What surprised us in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season

How will Olumide Akpata fare in the Edo election as Peter Obi detaches Obidients from LP?

How will Olumide Akpata fare in the Edo election as Peter Obi detaches Obidients from LP?

Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

Lagos Bus Services marks 5 years, celebrates transporting over 52 million people

Lagos Bus Services marks 5 years, celebrates transporting over 52 million people

Court fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to offer free DStv, Gotv subscriptions

Court fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to offer free DStv, Gotv subscriptions

Sultan of Sokoto declares June 16 Eidul Adha for Muslims

Sultan of Sokoto declares June 16 Eidul Adha for Muslims

FG, Labour should utilise minimum wage talks for economic productivity boost - Utomi

FG, Labour should utilise minimum wage talks for economic productivity boost - Utomi

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case [Intel Region]

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case, death toll rises to 19

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer [Guardian]

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

Rights activist weighs in on IG's appointment of new INTERPOL boss