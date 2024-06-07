FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

Following organised labour's suspension of industrial action, this session is being held privately at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Key attendees include the Director General of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), the Minister of Labour and Employment (State) Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, a representative from the Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Finance Minister Wale Edun, and Minister of Budget and National Planning Atiku Bagudu.

During Thursday's meeting, committee members assured that an announcement might be made on Friday.

Recall that the organised labour had paused their strike for a week to allow the committee to complete negotiations and determine a figure to present to the National Assembly.

FG's appeal for suspension of labour strike

Similarly, the federal government appealed for the suspension of the strike through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

He explained that the country belongs to all Nigerians and that the “power grid does not know political party, tribe or religion, adding that when it is shut down, it affects all Nigerians.

“We are making a heartfelt and deeply considered appeal to the labour unions to continue along the path of negotiations with the federal and state governments, under the auspices of the tripartite committee.

