ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Segun Adeyemi

The court's decision highlights the gravity of the allegations and sets the stage for an intense legal battle in the coming weeks.

Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter]
Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

The court's decision follows the protesters' not-guilty plea to six terrorism-related charges brought against them by the Federal Government.

The six-count charge, filed on August 30, 2024, includes allegations of treason, destabilisation of the country, and intimidation of the President.

Among the defendants is British citizen Andrew Wynne, also known as Andrew Povich, currently held at Lage.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Police declare Briton wanted over plot to overthrow Tinubu

Prosecution counsel Simon Lough, SAN, argued against the bail application, citing the capital punishment implications of some charges.

Despite the defence's request for remand at a police facility, Justice Nwite decided that the accused should be held at Kuje Correctional Centre, with the female defendant transferred to Keffi Correctional Centre in Nasarawa state.

The charges against the protesters, detailed in case FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024, accuse them of conspiring to destabilise the country and committing treason between July 1 and August 4, 2024.

The court's decision highlights the gravity of the allegations and sets the stage for an intense legal battle in the coming weeks.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Edo State records 2 deaths from diphtheria in 8 months, urges vaccination

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

Uyo Police determined to tackle crime, raid 2 drug traffickers in their home

BREAKING: Fire razes Katsina Govt House

BREAKING: Fire razes Katsina Govt House

Tinubu approves 50% electricity subsidy for universities after UNIJOS power cut

Tinubu approves 50% electricity subsidy for universities after UNIJOS power cut

Oshiomhole faces backlash over comment on Obaseki’s wife’s childlessness

Oshiomhole faces backlash over comment on Obaseki’s wife’s childlessness

BREAKING: Police declare Briton wanted over plot to overthrow Tinubu

BREAKING: Police declare Briton wanted over plot to overthrow Tinubu

Gov Yusuf cancels road project due to contractor’s failure to start work

Gov Yusuf cancels road project due to contractor’s failure to start work

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, receiving the report of an inter-ministerial committee on Friday. [Twitter:@ProfTahirMamman]

'No more underage candidates in WAEC, NECO exams' - Minister declares

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]

Zamfara fertiliser deal: APC alleges ₦38.5bn fraud, demands investigation

Organisation donates 3 drones to tackle insecurity in Ondo, Ekiti [The Guardian Nigeria News]

Firm donates 3 drones to Ondo, Ekiti police to fight insecurity, calls for support

Commission dismisses 3 officers, demotes 1 for alleged misconduct in Niger [Daily Asset Online]

Niger Judicial Commission dismisses 3 senior staff, demotes 1 for disobedience