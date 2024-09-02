Court remands #EndBadGovernance protesters in Kuje Prison

The court's decision follows the protesters' not-guilty plea to six terrorism-related charges brought against them by the Federal Government.

The six-count charge, filed on August 30, 2024, includes allegations of treason, destabilisation of the country, and intimidation of the President.

Among the defendants is British citizen Andrew Wynne, also known as Andrew Povich, currently held at Lage.

Prosecution counsel Simon Lough, SAN, argued against the bail application, citing the capital punishment implications of some charges.

Despite the defence's request for remand at a police facility, Justice Nwite decided that the accused should be held at Kuje Correctional Centre, with the female defendant transferred to Keffi Correctional Centre in Nasarawa state.

The charges against the protesters, detailed in case FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024, accuse them of conspiring to destabilise the country and committing treason between July 1 and August 4, 2024.