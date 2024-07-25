ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu told to quell Wike supporters’ violent protests in Rivers

Segun Adeyemi

Recent incidents, including a fatal dynamite explosion and the disruption of a medical outreach by factional elements, have intensified fears of imminent chaos.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
In a statement issued on Thursday, July 25 and signed by its President, Comrade Olusegun Johnson, the NPC commended Fubara for his steadfast commitment to governance amidst escalating tensions.

"The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has demonstrated an extraordinary level of political maturity," the statement read.

"His resilience in the face of constant provocations is rare in Nigerian and indeed African politics."

READ ALSO: Rivers State protests called off as Governor Fubara advocates for dialogue

However, the NPC expressed grave concern over the potential for law and order to break down in the state due to "violent protests" allegedly orchestrated by supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

President Bola Tinubu exchange greetings with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.
The coalition called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene to mitigate the crisis.

Johnson highlighted the need for presidential action to prevent further escalation and violence, pointing out that previous efforts, such as the Rivers Peace Accord, had been undermined by Wike's faction.

The NPC urged Governor Fubara and Rivers residents to remain calm and called on security agencies to protect innocent lives and property.

"The world is watching," Johnson warned, emphasising the critical role of security forces in maintaining order and safeguarding the state from political turmoil.

