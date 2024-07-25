Tinubu told to quell Wike supporters’ violent protests in Rivers

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 25 and signed by its President, Comrade Olusegun Johnson, the NPC commended Fubara for his steadfast commitment to governance amidst escalating tensions.

"The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has demonstrated an extraordinary level of political maturity," the statement read.

"His resilience in the face of constant provocations is rare in Nigerian and indeed African politics."

However, the NPC expressed grave concern over the potential for law and order to break down in the state due to "violent protests" allegedly orchestrated by supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Call for Tinubu's intervention

The coalition called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene to mitigate the crisis.

Johnson highlighted the need for presidential action to prevent further escalation and violence, pointing out that previous efforts, such as the Rivers Peace Accord, had been undermined by Wike's faction.

Recent incidents, including a fatal dynamite explosion among Wike supporters and the disruption of a medical outreach by factional elements, have intensified fears of imminent chaos.

The NPC urged Governor Fubara and Rivers residents to remain calm and called on security agencies to protect innocent lives and property.