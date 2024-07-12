ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

In his tribute, President Tinubu described Soyinka as one of the finest minds of his generation and lauded his unwavering stance against injustice and oppression.

Tinubu, Soyinka. [Facebook]
Tinubu, Soyinka. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In a statement released on July 12, 2024, the president praised Soyinka's immense contributions to literature and society and announced that the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, would be renamed "The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts" in his honour.

Soyinka, who turns 90 on July 13, 2024, is celebrated worldwide as a playwright, novelist, poet, essayist, and advocate for good governance.

He became the first African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986 and has received numerous other prestigious awards, including the Benson Medal from the Royal Society of Literature and the Europe Theatre Prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his tribute, President Tinubu described Soyinka as one of the finest minds of his generation and lauded his unwavering stance against injustice and oppression.

READ ALSO: Film adaptation of Wole Soyinka's 'The Man Died' set for July release in Nigeria, UK

The president recalled their shared efforts in the struggle for democracy in Nigeria following the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, highlighting Soyinka's pivotal role in galvanising opposition through NALICON and NADECO during his exile.

Tinubu and Soyinka. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Tinubu and Soyinka. [Facebook/Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu expressed his admiration for Soyinka's enduring influence on writers, scholars, and activists globally and his courageous fight against corruption and maladministration in Nigeria.

"Today, I join the world to celebrate his profound influence on generations of writers, scholars, and activists who have been inspired by his work. I celebrate him for giving us the spark to fight and confront military dictators in our country.

"I am, accordingly, delighted to have the honour to announce the decision of the Federal Government to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, as The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts," the President stated.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

Olakulehin crowned 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

National Theatre renamed Soyinka Theatre by Tinubu

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

Premier League 2024/25: Analysing the early contenders

Premier League 2024/25: Analysing the early contenders

Court grants ex-minister Mamman ₦10 billion bail in money laundering trial

Court grants ex-minister Mamman ₦10 billion bail in money laundering trial

Police capture 14 'one chance' suspects after stealing passengers' belongings

Police capture 14 'one chance' suspects after stealing passengers' belongings

APC suffers major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP

APC suffers major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook]

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia [Twitter:@HyacinthAlia]

Gov Alia lauded for empowering 5,000 women in Benue

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin