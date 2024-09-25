ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu, Matawalle tipped for global recognition over anti-banditry war

Segun Adeyemi

Matawalle, recognised for his leadership in anti-banditry efforts, was commended for improving intelligence gathering, boosting security forces, and supporting military troops.

Tinubu and Matawalle [The Spectacles]
The group acknowledged their remarkable contributions to fostering sustainable peace, both locally and internationally.

In a statement signed by the Centre's Director, Ochonu Williams, Tinubu's administration has made notable strides in tackling insecurity, especially through its targeted efforts to combat banditry in Nigeria.

Under Tinubu's leadership, the CPAA noted that specific military operations have been carried out with precision, significantly reducing bandit activities.

"President Tinubu's administration has made significant strides in tackling insecurity, fulfilling his Renewed Hope promise to Nigerians," Williams stated.

READ ALSO: Shinkafi slams Gov Dauda over terrorism claims against Matawalle

He added that these operations have not only neutralised key bandit leaders but also restored a sense of hope among citizens while ensuring the safety of civilians.

Williams also highlighted the government's success in building trust between local communities and security agencies.

"Community engagement initiatives have addressed underlying grievances and promoted social cohesion," he remarked, underscoring the importance of dialogue between government stakeholders and affected communities.

Beyond security operations, economic empowerment has also been at the forefront of Tinubu's strategy. Williams emphasised that vulnerable populations have been offered alternative livelihoods, reducing the appeal of banditry and stabilising regional economies.

READ ALSO: Matawalle refutes bandit kingpin's allegation of fueling terrorism

"These initiatives have created job opportunities, improved livelihoods, and enhanced economic stability in affected regions," Williams explained.

His contributions have been pivotal in addressing security challenges in Nigeria's northwest region.

The CPAA's recognition is a significant milestone in acknowledging the Nigerian government's efforts to curb insecurity and foster long-term peace nationwide.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

