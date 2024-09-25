Tinubu, Matawalle tipped for global recognition over anti-banditry war

The group acknowledged their remarkable contributions to fostering sustainable peace, both locally and internationally.

In a statement signed by the Centre's Director, Ochonu Williams, Tinubu's administration has made notable strides in tackling insecurity, especially through its targeted efforts to combat banditry in Nigeria.

Under Tinubu's leadership, the CPAA noted that specific military operations have been carried out with precision, significantly reducing bandit activities.

"President Tinubu's administration has made significant strides in tackling insecurity, fulfilling his Renewed Hope promise to Nigerians," Williams stated.

He added that these operations have not only neutralised key bandit leaders but also restored a sense of hope among citizens while ensuring the safety of civilians.

Williams also highlighted the government's success in building trust between local communities and security agencies.

"Community engagement initiatives have addressed underlying grievances and promoted social cohesion," he remarked, underscoring the importance of dialogue between government stakeholders and affected communities.

Beyond security operations, economic empowerment has also been at the forefront of Tinubu's strategy. Williams emphasised that vulnerable populations have been offered alternative livelihoods, reducing the appeal of banditry and stabilising regional economies.

"These initiatives have created job opportunities, improved livelihoods, and enhanced economic stability in affected regions," Williams explained.

Matawalle, recognised for his leadership in anti-banditry efforts, was commended for improving intelligence gathering, boosting security forces, and supporting military troops.

His contributions have been pivotal in addressing security challenges in Nigeria's northwest region.

