Shinkafi slams Gov Dauda over terrorism claims against Matawalle

Shinkafi labelled Lawal's accusations as politically motivated, stating that they were designed to tarnish Matawalle's impeccable reputation.

Shinkafi also praised Matawalle's role in the ongoing military offensive in the North West, crediting him with boosting morale among military personnel and dismissing claims of the Minister's involvement with bandits.

Lawal's accusations driven by political rivalry - Shinkafi

Shinkafi accused Governor Lawal of using falsehoods and media propaganda to discredit Matawalle.

In his statement, Shinkafi described Matawalle as a man of integrity who has been pivotal in tackling banditry in the North West.

He suggested that Lawal's accusations were driven by fear of Matawalle's rising political profile and aimed to mask Lawal's failures in governance.

Shinkafi also challenged Lawal to clarify his alleged links with banditry, citing a leaked memo from Zamfara's Ministry of Finance.

Focus on governance

Similarly, Shinkafi urged Lawal to focus on delivering the dividends of democracy rather than making baseless allegations against Matawalle.

Shinkafi praised Matawalle's efforts in the fight against banditry, crediting him for military successes in neutralising notorious bandits in the North West.