Shinkafi slams Gov Dauda over terrorism claims against Matawalle

Segun Adeyemi

Shinkafi praised Matawalle's efforts in the fight against banditry, crediting him for military successes in neutralising notorious bandits in the North West.

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle and his successor, Dauda Lawal.


Shinkafi labelled Lawal's accusations as politically motivated, stating that they were designed to tarnish Matawalle's impeccable reputation.

Shinkafi also praised Matawalle's role in the ongoing military offensive in the North West, crediting him with boosting morale among military personnel and dismissing claims of the Minister's involvement with bandits.

Shinkafi accused Governor Lawal of using falsehoods and media propaganda to discredit Matawalle.

In his statement, Shinkafi described Matawalle as a man of integrity who has been pivotal in tackling banditry in the North West.

READ ALSO: Matawalle calls on CDS to find, prosecute killers of Sokoto District Head, Bawa

He suggested that Lawal's accusations were driven by fear of Matawalle's rising political profile and aimed to mask Lawal's failures in governance.

Shinkafi also challenged Lawal to clarify his alleged links with banditry, citing a leaked memo from Zamfara's Ministry of Finance.

Similarly, Shinkafi urged Lawal to focus on delivering the dividends of democracy rather than making baseless allegations against Matawalle.

READ ALSO: Matawalle refutes bandit kingpin's allegation of fueling terrorism

He also criticised Lawal for what he described as "executive rascality" and called him to clear his name instead of indulging in media attacks.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng





