Tinubu urged to intervene in minister's controversial sack of Enugu medical boss

Segun Adeyemi

An investigation by the House of Representatives revealed that President Bola Tinubu was misled, leading to Prof Igwe's wrongful dismissal.

President Bola Tinubu.


This action, carried out by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, was labelled as "corporate rascality" by the CSGGG, who argued that it violated the directives of the House of Representatives Committee on Petitions.

According to Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, President of the CSGGG, Prof. Igwe was acquitted by a seven-man investigative team that found the accusations against him to be baseless.

According to a Daily Sun report, after its findings, the investigative committee revealed that President Bola Tinubu was misled, leading to the wrongful dismissal of Prof Igwe.

The committee, chaired by Hon. Mike Etaba, recommended his immediate reinstatement.

"We have listened to this matter. We don't need to call the Honourable Minister of Health for State. Mr. President has been misled for him to replace this man (Igwe). And the House's position is that this man be reinstated back to his duties, and that will be our recommendation to the floor," Hon Etaba stated.

Despite this, the Minister allegedly disregarded the order and initiated interviews to appoint a new Medical Director, raising concerns of bias.

The CSGGG's statement highlighted that the Minister attempted to impose Dr. Ngozichukwu Unaogu, who allegedly failed the selection process, as the new director.

"We are appalled by the Minister's brazen disregard for the House of Representatives Committee's decision," Dominic stated.

The group has called on President Tinubu to intervene, warning that the Minister's actions could lead to significant unrest within the healthcare sector and civil society organizations.

They further alleged that Prof. Igwe's termination was a vendetta against his efforts to improve healthcare delivery and institutional reforms at FNHE.

