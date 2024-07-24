ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tinubu's popularity surges in Southeast after 'Development Bill' approval

Segun Adeyemi

The new bill is expected to be instrumental in tackling poverty, unemployment, and infrastructure decay, ultimately contributing to regional peace and stability in the Southeast.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

In a statement issued by the Nigerian Youth Network (NYN) national president, Comrade Francis Arinze, the organisation highlighted the legislation's significance for the Southeast region.

This comes moments after Senator Ifeanyi Ubah also lauded President Tinubu for signing the bill into law.

READ ALSO: Senator Ubah lauds Tinubu for landmark Southeast Development Bill

Similarly, Arinze lauded President Tinubu for his "visionary leadership and commitment" to addressing the region's infrastructure challenges.

He emphasised that the SEDC bill marks a crucial step towards "reconstructing and rehabilitating critical infrastructure," which is expected to stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life for the local population.

The NYN also recognised Kalu's relentless advocacy as the bill's main sponsor.

Arinze praised Kalu for his "tireless efforts in championing the cause" and credited his leadership with advancing the legislation.

"The SEDC bill is a landmark achievement that will have far-reaching benefits for the Southeast region," Arinze declared.

He further described the bill as a "beacon of hope" that aimed to address the lingering effects of the Civil War and foster economic and social development.

The NYN anticipates that the commission will be instrumental in tackling poverty, unemployment, and infrastructure decay, ultimately contributing to regional peace and stability.

Arinze called on all stakeholders, particularly the youth, to support President Tinubu's administration and the SEDC initiative, asserting that this legislative victory heralds a new era of growth and prosperity for the Southeast.

The group reaffirmed its support for Tinubu and Kalu, expressing confidence in their ongoing commitment to regional development.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

