Ex-APC spokesman slams Tinubu's decision to scrap Niger Delta Ministry

The move, announced on Wednesday, October 23, consolidates regional intervention bodies under the newly formed Ministry of Regional Development, which now oversees entities like the Niger Delta Development Commission and the North East Development Commission.

Frank labelled the decision as “hasty and biased,” arguing it disregards the unique challenges of the Niger Delta region.

“The President took this overly biased and hasty decision to scrap a ministry that symbolised integration, hope, and economic and environmental wellbeing for Niger Deltans, whose resources have long been exploited,” he stated, accusing the President of increasing burdens on the region.

The Niger Delta Ministry was established under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to address environmental degradation and promote youth development.

Frank asserts that this change will jeopardise the peace and development progress made in the region. He pointed out that youth restiveness and damage to oil installations had decreased significantly since the ministry’s establishment.

Criticising the political motives behind the restructuring, Frank questioned, “Is it not suspicious that President Tinubu created a Ministry of Livestock Development to address farmer-herder crises in the North but chose to abolish a ministry that addresses youth restiveness in the Niger Delta?”

Frank called for immediate dialogue with Niger Delta leaders, including prominent figures like Chief E.K. Clark and Alhaji Asari Dokubo.

