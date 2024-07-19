RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

This school principal survives on less than ₦30k minimum wage, now she wants ₦250k

Segun Adeyemi

As the Nigerian government settles on a new minimum wage, here's how this school principal survives on the current one.

How does this school principal survive on less than ₦30k minimum wage? [Meta AI]
How does this school principal survive on less than ₦30k minimum wage? [Meta AI]

Recommended articles

At Iqra'a Academy, Sokoto, she is more than just a principal; she is a guardian of dreams, nurturing the minds of tomorrow despite the harsh economic winds blowing under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, the Federal Government reached an agreement with labour unions to peg the new national minimum wage at ₦70,000.

In a chat with Pulse Nigeria, Suleiman talks about how surviving below the current ₦30,000 minimum wage affects her way of life, and how much she needs to live more comfortably.

The minimum wage has failed to keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living, which makes it very annoying.

Basically, 70% of the salary now goes for feeding, transportation, rent, and school fees. Savings take the 30% left.

The biggest challenge right now is the hike in the skyrocketing cost of living which has placed an unbearable burden on Nigerians. Basic necessities such as food, housing, and health care have become increasingly unaffordable, and it's just crazy.

Suleiman is optimistic that things will get better soon [Meta AI]
Suleiman is optimistic that things will get better soon [Meta AI] Pulse Nigeria

I think the best way to cope with economic hardship is to live within one's means, prioritise necessities, and cut one's coat according to one's size.

I don't. I happen to be the first child who lost her father when she was nine years old, you can hardly get support from anyone. Moreover, in Nigeria today, everyone is already struggling with one thing or the other on their own. You don't want to be a burden to anyone.

READ ALSO: Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Firstly, there should be an even distribution of wealth. Also, there should be deflation, participation in the democratic process, and support for local businesses, among other things.

I'm totally in support of the proposed ₦250,000 by organised labour. I'm optimistic that things will get better soon. Let's pray and, of course, trust the process.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to convert petrol vehicles to CNG in all 36 States by end of 2024

FG to convert petrol vehicles to CNG in all 36 States by end of 2024

This school principal survives on less than ₦30k minimum wage, now she wants ₦250k

This school principal survives on less than ₦30k minimum wage, now she wants ₦250k

Within a week, 225 Boko Haram terrorists, including 38 children, surrender to troops

Within a week, 225 Boko Haram terrorists, including 38 children, surrender to troops

NAFDAC shuts down bakery using saccharine to bake bread for Sokoto residents

NAFDAC shuts down bakery using saccharine to bake bread for Sokoto residents

ICPC embark on search for 13,350 missing baby diapers at Kebbi healthcare facility

ICPC embark on search for 13,350 missing baby diapers at Kebbi healthcare facility

Private sector gives conditions for payment of ₦70k minimum wage

Private sector gives conditions for payment of ₦70k minimum wage

Police capture bandit informant involved in kidnapping, animal rustling in Katsina

Police capture bandit informant involved in kidnapping, animal rustling in Katsina

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo suspended as Labour Party's Rivers chairperson

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo suspended as Labour Party's Rivers chairperson

APC group warns Nigerians not to go out for any anti-Tinubu protest

APC group warns Nigerians not to go out for any anti-Tinubu protest

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Owolabi Olakulehin is the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

89-yr-old Owolabi Olakulehin to be crowned new Olubadan of Ibadan today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria.

How Supreme Court verdict on local govt freedom will impact grassroots development

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State