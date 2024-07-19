This school principal survives on less than ₦30k minimum wage, now she wants ₦250k

At Iqra'a Academy, Sokoto, she is more than just a principal; she is a guardian of dreams, nurturing the minds of tomorrow despite the harsh economic winds blowing under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, the Federal Government reached an agreement with labour unions to peg the new national minimum wage at ₦70,000.

In a chat with Pulse Nigeria, Suleiman talks about how surviving below the current ₦30,000 minimum wage affects her way of life, and how much she needs to live more comfortably.

How does it feel to live on minimum wage amidst the current economic challenges?

The minimum wage has failed to keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living, which makes it very annoying.

Basically, 70% of the salary now goes for feeding, transportation, rent, and school fees. Savings take the 30% left.

What are some of the biggest challenges you face as a minimum wage earner?

The biggest challenge right now is the hike in the skyrocketing cost of living which has placed an unbearable burden on Nigerians. Basic necessities such as food, housing, and health care have become increasingly unaffordable, and it's just crazy.

What strategies do you employ to cope with economic hardships?

I think the best way to cope with economic hardship is to live within one's means, prioritise necessities, and cut one's coat according to one's size.

Do you have any support structure that regularly helps you financially?

I don't. I happen to be the first child who lost her father when she was nine years old, you can hardly get support from anyone. Moreover, in Nigeria today, everyone is already struggling with one thing or the other on their own. You don't want to be a burden to anyone.

What changes do you believe are necessary to improve your living conditions?

Firstly, there should be an even distribution of wealth. Also, there should be deflation, participation in the democratic process, and support for local businesses, among other things.

What do you think should be the benchmark for national minimum wage?