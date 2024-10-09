ADVERTISEMENT
Tension in Imo as military clashes with gunmen, many feared dead

Segun Adeyemi

Locals, gripped by fear, were seen fleeing in panic as sounds of gunfire reverberated throughout the night.

Nigerian soldiers patrol after a suspected gunmen attack. [Getty Images]
Nigerian soldiers patrol after a suspected gunmen attack. [Getty Images]

The violent encounter reportedly left many dead and several injured, triggering widespread fear among local residents.

The incident took place near the Aba branch area of Ehime Mbano, as gunmen allegedly ambushed soldiers stationed in the area.

“Some non-state actors attacked and killed some soldiers in the area yesterday,” an anonymous source reported, adding, “The whole place is on fire, and troops have taken over nearby communities.”

The unexpected attack caused an immediate reaction from the military, resulting in intense gunfire that spread across the area.

READ ALSO: Police absent as Rivers LGA offices littered with dead bodies amid violence

“We are terrified,” shared a resident who chose to remain unnamed. “The sound of gunfire is still echoing in our ears. We don’t know what will happen next. Ehime used to be a serene environment, and we don’t know what is happening.”

This recent clash follows another disturbing event days prior, when the home of Senator Frank Ibezim, a former representative of Okigwe Senatorial Zone, was set ablaze along with the National Open University centre in Ezeoke Nsu, Ehime Mbano.

The incident had previously drawn condemnation from the Imo State Police Command.

As of press time, the Nigerian Army and Police have yet to issue official statements regarding the clash, leaving residents on edge amid heightened security concerns.

