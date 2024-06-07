ADVERTISEMENT
Sultan of Sokoto declares June 16 Eidul Adha for Muslims

Segun Adeyemi

It was gathered that the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia declared Friday, June 7, the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah after sighting the new crescent on Thursday night.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Mohamed Sa'ad Abubakar.
This announcement was made in a statement released Thursday, June 6, by the National Moon Sighting Committee, signed by its secretary, Malam Yahaya Muhammad Boyi.

“The Sultan of Sokoto has declared Friday, June 7, 2024, as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1445 AH,” Malam Boyi said.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sunday, June 16, 2024, will be the day of Eidul Adha 1445 AH.

According to a statement by Prof. Salisu Shehu, the deputy secretary-general of the council, on Tuesday, the Sultan instructed Muslims to observe the sky for the new moon of Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH after sunset on Thursday.

“Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,” the Saudi Arabia Supreme Court noted in a statement.

Meanwhile, Friday, June 7, has been announced as the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah, signalling the beginning of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage season. Approximately three million Muslims are anticipated to participate in the 2024 Hajj.

