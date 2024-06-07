Sultan of Sokoto declares June 16 Eidul Adha for Muslims

This announcement was made in a statement released Thursday, June 6, by the National Moon Sighting Committee, signed by its secretary, Malam Yahaya Muhammad Boyi.

“The Sultan of Sokoto has declared Friday, June 7, 2024, as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1445 AH,” Malam Boyi said.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sunday, June 16, 2024, will be the day of Eidul Adha 1445 AH.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement by Prof. Salisu Shehu, the deputy secretary-general of the council, on Tuesday, the Sultan instructed Muslims to observe the sky for the new moon of Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH after sunset on Thursday.

It was gathered that the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia declared Friday, June 7, the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah after sighting the new crescent on Thursday night.

“Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha,” the Saudi Arabia Supreme Court noted in a statement.