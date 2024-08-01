Speaker Abbas dialogues with 25 protest groups, detail emerges

The meeting on Wednesday, July 31, was held behind closed doors to open dialogue between the groups and Speaker Tajudeen Abass.

Dr Matthew Nabut, the Executive Director of the Centre for Change and Democracy Studies, who was in attendance at the dialogue, confirmed this development to reporters in Abuja on Thursday, August 1.

"We came here prepared to protest because we felt our voices were not being heard. However, after engaging with Speaker Abass and seeing the sincerity in his approach, we believe that dialogue is the way forward. We have decided to cancel the planned protest and give the government the opportunity to act on their promises," said Nabut.

Speaker Abbas appeal

Meanwhile, Speaker Abass emphasised the government's commitment to addressing youth concerns and highlighted ongoing and future initiatives aimed at improving their socio-economic conditions.

"This government recognises the critical role that our youth play in shaping the future of our nation. We are dedicated to creating an environment where their voices are heard, and their contributions are valued," Abbas stated.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Reps, Rep. Philip Agbese, commended the Speaker's initiative and described it as a masterstroke.