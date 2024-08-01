ADVERTISEMENT
Speaker Abbas dialogues with 25 protest groups, detail emerges

Segun Adeyemi

The town hall meeting's success in averting the protest underscores the potential of constructive dialogue in addressing societal challenges and fostering inclusive governance.

Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas meets protest groups on Wednesday, July 31 in Abuja. [Facebook]
Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas meets protest groups on Wednesday, July 31 in Abuja. [Facebook]

The meeting on Wednesday, July 31, was held behind closed doors to open dialogue between the groups and Speaker Tajudeen Abass.

Dr Matthew Nabut, the Executive Director of the Centre for Change and Democracy Studies, who was in attendance at the dialogue, confirmed this development to reporters in Abuja on Thursday, August 1.

"We came here prepared to protest because we felt our voices were not being heard. However, after engaging with Speaker Abass and seeing the sincerity in his approach, we believe that dialogue is the way forward. We have decided to cancel the planned protest and give the government the opportunity to act on their promises," said Nabut.

READ ALSO: Gov Yusuf backs peaceful protest, invites protesters to Kano Govt House

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas. [Facebook]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas. [Facebook]

Meanwhile, Speaker Abass emphasised the government's commitment to addressing youth concerns and highlighted ongoing and future initiatives aimed at improving their socio-economic conditions.

"This government recognises the critical role that our youth play in shaping the future of our nation. We are dedicated to creating an environment where their voices are heard, and their contributions are valued," Abbas stated.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Reps, Rep. Philip Agbese, commended the Speaker's initiative and described it as a masterstroke.

"The speaker took engagement to another level, which allowed all aggrieved persons to air their grievances and together resolve the issues," Agbese remarked.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

