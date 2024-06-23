ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Lawal's ₦62.8bn Gusau Cargo Airport project faces scrutiny

Segun Adeyemi

The Gusau Cargo Airport project has been termed as one of the most expensive in Nigeria.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal.
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal.

Shinkafi accused the governor of misleading the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, into re-launching the Gusau International Cargo Airport project, initially started by former governor Bello Matawalle four years ago.

Shinkafi argued that the re-awarded contract, costing ₦62.8 billion, is excessively expensive, making it one of Nigeria’s most costly airport projects.

He expressed these views in a statement signed by the Patriot for Advancement of Peace and Social Development.

Shinkafi, who previously served as an aide to ex-Governor Matawalle, questioned the necessity of such an expensive project, especially when the state faces significant security challenges and lacks essential social amenities.

He said, “The funds he wasted on this ill-conceived jamboree should have been redirected for the maintenance and rehabilitation of Gusau Water Board, etc.

“Governance is not showmanship, it is prudent management of scarce resources to provide security, social amenities and improve the people’s standards of living who have suffered many bandits’ attacks.

“It is absurd, inconceivable and preposterous that an ongoing project would be revoked and re-awarded for a whopping 62.8bn, thus making it one of the most expensive airports in Nigeria compared with the Ogun State Cargo International Airport 40bn, Lafia Airport, Nasarawa State 40bn (uncompleted), Wachakal Airport, Damaturu, Yobe State 18bn, Dutse International Airport, Jigawa 20bn, etc.”

Segun Adeyemi

