'Where peace reigns, policies thrive' - SGF Akume to Nigerians ahead of protest

Addressing the nation in Abuja on Wednesday, July 31, ahead of planned protests, Akume underscored the administration's commitment to fostering an environment where policies can yield results and investments can flourish.

"Where peace reigns, policies thrive," Akume stated, echoing the administration's belief that tranquillity is crucial for economic growth.

At the press briefing attended by Pulse, he highlighted the bold reforms undertaken since President Bola Tinubu's administration took office in May 2023, including the controversial removal of fuel subsidies, which he defended as necessary for long-term economic stability.

Akume recounted a conversation with Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank), who had criticised the former fuel subsidy regime as unsustainable.

"The export of crude oil could not pay for the importation of petroleum products. It was a very bad business," Akume quoted Obraman, emphasising the dire financial situation the administration inherited.

Appeals to Nigerians

The SGF acknowledged the hardships faced by Nigerians but appealed for patience and constructive engagement rather than protests.

"Constructive engagement is more result-oriented than protest marches," Akume asserted, recalling past protests that led to unintended consequences.

He urged Nigerians to prioritise peace and dialogue, warning against the potential hijacking of protests by bandits.

Akume reassured Nigerians of the government's commitment to improving security and economic conditions, citing achievements such as the increase in the minimum wage and ongoing infrastructure projects.

He concluded with a call for unity and collaboration, expressing confidence in Nigeria's journey towards a stable and prosperous future.

