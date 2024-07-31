ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'Where peace reigns, policies thrive' - SGF Akume to Nigerians ahead of protest

Segun Adeyemi

The SGF acknowledged the hardships faced by Nigerians but appealed for patience and constructive engagement rather than protests.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator. George Akume. [X, formerly Twitter]
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator. George Akume. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Addressing the nation in Abuja on Wednesday, July 31, ahead of planned protests, Akume underscored the administration's commitment to fostering an environment where policies can yield results and investments can flourish.

"Where peace reigns, policies thrive," Akume stated, echoing the administration's belief that tranquillity is crucial for economic growth.

READ ALSO: Tinubu approves ₦50k monthly stipend for 10,000 youths in Niger Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

At the press briefing attended by Pulse, he highlighted the bold reforms undertaken since President Bola Tinubu's administration took office in May 2023, including the controversial removal of fuel subsidies, which he defended as necessary for long-term economic stability.

Akume recounted a conversation with Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank), who had criticised the former fuel subsidy regime as unsustainable.

"The export of crude oil could not pay for the importation of petroleum products. It was a very bad business," Akume quoted Obraman, emphasising the dire financial situation the administration inherited.

READ ALSO: Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

ADVERTISEMENT

The SGF acknowledged the hardships faced by Nigerians but appealed for patience and constructive engagement rather than protests.

"Constructive engagement is more result-oriented than protest marches," Akume asserted, recalling past protests that led to unintended consequences.

He urged Nigerians to prioritise peace and dialogue, warning against the potential hijacking of protests by bandits.

Akume reassured Nigerians of the government's commitment to improving security and economic conditions, citing achievements such as the increase in the minimum wage and ongoing infrastructure projects.

He concluded with a call for unity and collaboration, expressing confidence in Nigeria's journey towards a stable and prosperous future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We appeal to Nigerians to show restraint and focus on peace. Our sacrifices today are for a better tomorrow," Akume emphasised, urging vigilance and continued dialogue to address the nation's challenges.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

You can go and protest while we eat  —  Akpabio mocks protesters

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

Onwenu was a pillar of support to me - First Lady mourns Onyeka Onwenu

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

UNILAG postpones exams due to nationwide protest, new dates to be announced

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

Osun Police, security agencies embark on show of force for nationwide protest

'Where peace reigns, policies thrive' - SGF Akume to Nigerians ahead of protest

'Where peace reigns, policies thrive' - SGF Akume to Nigerians ahead of protest

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Edo 2024: APC candidate's personal attacks draw fresh criticism

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

Security boosted at MMA2 airport for passenger safety ahead of protest

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

Pulse Sports

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Lone protester against corruption carried away by Ugandan police

Ugandan police carry lone protester away after president's anti-protest warning

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

Ojukaye Flag-Amachree

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election