NASS to conduct joint probe into economic sabotage in petroleum sector

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele confirmed the joint effort, highlighting concerns over crude oil theft, refinery inefficiencies, and fuel supply disruptions.

The National Assembly (NASS) has resolved to conduct a joint investigation into alleged economic sabotage within Nigeria's petroleum sector.

Senator Bamidele, who also serves as the Chairman of the Senate's ad hoc Committee, revealed that the investigation will now be handled by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In a statement personally signed by Bamidele on Monday, September 23, he said, "The National Assembly will revisit its decision to decisively address challenges in the petroleum industry."

He cited ongoing issues such as crude oil theft, the suboptimal performance of public refineries, and the importation of substandard petroleum products as critical focus areas.

Contrary to earlier reports, Bamidele clarified that the Senate had not suspended its probe but merely postponed its public hearing to address procedural matters.

"Today, both chambers of the National Assembly will resolve the issues and possibly constitute a joint committee to continue the investigation," he added.

Additionally, Bamidele highlighted that the legislature would soon receive the new Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), which are crucial for preparing the 2025 Appropriation Bill.